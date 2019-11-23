5 Social Hobbies for Gamers to Enjoy IRL

Gaming is one of the most popular hobbies in the world, with 164 million adults in the U.S. alone spending their free time in digital worlds.

While games are great at bringing us together and keeping us entertained, it's always nice to get out of the house and do something every once in a while. And like gaming, most hobbies are even better with friends!

Keep reading to learn about five social hobbies that'll take your digital skills into the real world.

1. Tabletop Gaming

Tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons or Warhammer are going through a major renaissance right now, with plenty of players trading in their controllers for a pen and paper or miniatures.

These games constantly encourage collaboration, with you and your friends in charge of the stories you tell. It's the perfect escape for gamers who love role-playing games like Skyrim and World of Warcraft.

And if fantasy settings aren't your thing, there are plenty of fantastic board games you should try, like Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, and Betrayal at House on The Hill.

2. Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is the best possible hobby for gamers looking for an excuse to get out and explore their local area, bringing everyone's favorite catchable creatures to the real world.

You'll have a blast walking around discovering Pokéstops and conquering gyms, burning calories along the way and meeting tons of new friends.

We're not kidding when we say it's great exercise, either. Players burned a collective 340 billion calories during the game's first few months of release.

Speaking of friends, one of Pokémon GO's best features is its raid mechanics which require multiple people to team up to take down an ultra-powerful Pokémon.

3. Escape Rooms

Games require quick thinking and clever problem-solving. And as satisfying as it is to watch Link discover a new treasure for the 50th time, wouldn't it be cool to solve a puzzle yourself?

An escape room gives you that very opportunity. You'll race against the clock to uncover mysteries, pick up clues, and test your wits to see if you and your friends have what it takes to escape in time.

4. Game Jams

Sure, you love playing games. But do you have what it takes to make them?

You and your teammates will have only a few hours to conceptualize, script, and create a playable version of a video game from scratch. Some game jams give you a theme to work with, while others grant total freedom, putting you in the driver's seat.

While it might sound stressful, it's quite fun. You'll be amazed at what you and your friends can do when you put your collective talents together.

5. Volunteering

It's always great to give back! And your local community is no doubt looking for capable individuals like yourself to help.

Take up a cause you care about, serve food to the homeless, or even play and look after neglected animals. There's no shortage of ways to help out, and volunteering shows how much of a difference you can make.

Try One of These Social Hobbies Today

As fun as gaming is, we promise you'll love these social hobbies. So give one (or all) a shot today! Your games will still be there when you get back.

