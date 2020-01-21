How digital technologies have helped sports betting evolve over the years

The evolution of the digital and sports technologies has had a significant impact on multiple peripheral industries like sports investments and sports betting too.

The modern-day technologies not only help athletes in improving their performance and training aspects, but also play a key role in enhancing the viewers' experience. As more and more US states legalise online sports betting, the advancements made in the digital technology over the past decade, will come into play and make the activity extremely easy for everyone. In fact, in many parts of the world, sports bettors are already winning huge sums based on knowledge gathered through such technologies.

The beginning

Even though computers were commonly used during the initial years of Internet-based sports betting, the activity hadn't reached the mobile devices yet. The advancements made in the digital and Internet technologies opened up a large number of opportunities, transforming the broadcasting industry and making a completely new category of sports bets possible.

More innovations followed, with big-time sports companies such as ESPN making substantial investments to improve the viewers' experience. As soon as the first online casinos came around during 1994, sports betting websites also followed suit. But since there were computer processing and Internet speed limitations, these portals looked pretty crude and simple; nevertheless, they laid grounds for future innovation and growth in the online sports betting industry, which is happening even today.

The boom years

Sports technology took a major leap with the Internet and computers both getting better in terms of performance and speed. It was the digital technology that brought about the biggest changes in this industry. People now had powerful devices that could provide them with performance-related information in real-time. Innovations in sports equipment, media communication, clothing and sports formats also did their bit. Fans starting using high-end Android devices and iPhones to consume all kinds of content, on the move. Sports persons on the other hand, could now get accurate measurements of their performances and improve their skills accordingly. Hence, the last 15 years can be termed as boom years for both sports and sports betting industry.

Mobile betting

Mobile sports betting made it possible for anyone to place bets on any event in the world, at any time, from anywhere they wanted. It's not without a reason that mobile betting has grown considerably over the years and has eaten into the revenues of off-line bookmakers. This type of betting facility allows people to use multiple payment and deposit options, and place hassle-free bets from their mobile devices. As 5G technology isn't too far away either, people can expect another big leap in their betting experience.

What's ahead?

Many companies are using big data for predicting outcomes on the sports fields, in financial markets and more. It is also expected to disrupt the online sports betting industry in a big way. Punters can expect this technology to place huge amounts of betting related information into their hands and thus help them place safer bets.