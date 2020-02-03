5 Tips for Picking the Right Smartphone

Whether you want the latest smartphone with all the trimmings, or you just want to chat and make phone calls, there's a definite strategy to choosing a smartphone that can help you make the right pick.

But, with so many options available on the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult to figure out which model suits your pocket and your preferences.

There's often a lot of talk about price and how it affects the equation as well. Can you get the same value and quality from an affordable smartphone as you can from a more expensive model? Read on as we answer this and many other questions to help you find the perfect smartphone for your needs.

5 tips to picking the right smartphone

1. Screen size and quality



The first thing to consider when it comes to screen size is how comfortably the phone will fit into your hands. For instance, a petite woman with small hands might struggle to use a smartphone with a massive screen resolution, while a tiny phone screen may not provide the optimal viewing experience either.

You should also think about things like qHD display, AMOLED display, full HD and retina display because they all contribute to screen display quality.

For best results, opt for a smartphone that makes it easy for you to read text clearly both during the day and at night. It should also have high quality resolution and pixel density.

2. Memory storage and RAM



It's important to ensure that the phone you purchase has enough space for your individual needs. Most smartphones come with built-in memory and a microSD card slot to boot. This means that they have enough storage space to keep a constantly growing contact list, text messages and media files safe.

Find out if the phone offers expandable storage and/or cloud-based storage on apps like Dropbox.

When it comes to RAM, the more you have the better. A larger RAM often means better performance across the board.

3. Price



Most flagship smartphone models are released at a price range of $800 to $1000. Add special features and the latest technological advancements and you could end up paying up to $2000. In fact, the recently released Galaxy Fold (the world's first foldable smartphone), sold for $1, 980 upon release.

But, you don't have to pay through the nose for a decent quality smart phone. Thanks to all the different smartphone manufacturers competing on the market, it's not that difficult to find a good quality smartphone at competitive rates.

You can get a lot of value for money from affordable Chinese handsets such as Huawei and Samsung. They offer great features and stylish design at accessible prices.

Suffice to say, determining a budget is a great way to narrow down your options when shopping for a smartphone.

4. Operating system and processor



A phone's operating system, or OS for short, refers to the way in which a phone functions. Different brands use different operating systems, but some are more ubiquitous than others. For instance, Apple smartphones and devices can only use the IOS system, whereas Android smartphones from various brands like Huawei, Pixel and Samsung, all use the Android operating system.

If you're not sure which system works best for you, take each one for a test drive to figure out what you're comfortable with.

Now, the operating system works in tandem with its processor as well. Your options in this regard include single-core, dual-core, quad-core and octa-core. Dual-core processors typically work better than their quad-core counterparts.

5. Battery life



Battery life is an essential component of a well-functioning smartphone. It doesn't matter how fantastic the phone's features are, you won't enjoy them much if your phone keeps dying.

For best results, look out for a phone with a long battery life that can last for at least 24 hours between recharging.

Also, decide if you want a phone with a removable or non-removable battery. It's best to opt for a removable battery model so that you can replace your battery when you don't have access to an electrical outlet to recharge it.

The key to picking the right smartphone is to figure out what exactly you're looking for. Once you know which features are important to you, it's easy to use the check list provided in this article to determine which model ticks all the boxes for you.