5 Interesting Trends in Video Gaming

As you meet people from different nationalities, backgrounds and age groups, you will be surprised by how universal the interest in video gaming is across the world. The advancements of technology and the usage of smart phones and small screen platforms have helped expand the interest and reach of this phenomenon. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting trends in video gaming.

Fascinating Demographics

It's interesting to examine video gaming demographics across the United States. Surprisingly to some, the average player is approximately 34 years old and is a parent who owns a house. 72% of those playing are 18 years or older and women account for approximately 45%. The breakdown on platforms shows that about 60% play on a smartphone, 52% on a personal computer and about 49% on consoles.

Single Player

Although multiplayer platforms are still amazingly popular, there have been many titles released recently that focus on the single player style. The appeal of going on a solo quest to save the world draws players in and makes this form of entertainment very popular. In the multiplayer mode you are often part of a team with a certain role while, in the single person mode, you face more challenging quests and adventures by yourself.

Increasingly Creative AR and VR Offerings

With improvements in technology, the industry is seeing increasing creativity in both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality products coming to market. The initial military style first person shooters are yielding in some ways to worlds that let players follow their own style as they go on adventures in these worlds. Consumers rightly feel that the development in this category will have a profound effect on society. There is even a patent that Sony has filed for a 3D holographic display that lets you view 3D games without the requirement for 3D glasses!

Streaming Changes the Model

With a comprehensive roll out of 5G around the corner, we will see mobile Internet access speeds improve dramatically. Cloud gaming will also have a profound effect as remote servers will store and stream the games to any of your devices, from console to mobile. With these changes it won't be necessary download updates to be sure you have the latest product offering. Since remote servers will be the high-speed workhorses doing most of the processing, the demand on the client device will be minimized. You'll also be able to easily sync between devices and seamlessly pick up where you left off.

Becoming More Inclusive

Online players are seeking a world that is more inclusive and appeals to people from different backgrounds, genders, ethnicities and social capabilities. They are encouraging developers to create new themes and worlds that bring more inclusive storylines into the playing process. There are also improvements being made for those with visual or hearing impairments. In the very near future, we may see players who can interact using Braille devices, which would open the door for so many new players. Diversity really does matter in the modern video games industry and all of the major developers are making strides to be the leading innovator in that area.