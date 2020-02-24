How to Host Your Own Gaming Tournament at Home

Do you want to take your love of gaming to the next level? Interested in some friendly competition with fellow gamers for prizes, trophies, and cash? Maybe you simply want to make a name for yourself as you've mastered a very popular game? If you answered yes to any of the following, hosting a gaming tournament may be satisfying. Essentially, it's a gaming event where gamers compete against each other in front of an audience. The best part is, you don't need a large gaming facility or a lot of cash to host one. Check out these tips below:

Decide on a Budget

The first bit of advice would be to decide on a budget. In order to host a good gaming tournament, you'll need to pay for the cost of food and entertainment for your guests as well as prizes and awards for the gamers. If you have a smaller budget, you'll want to keep the event low-key and intimate to avoid going into debt.

Choose a Game

Next up is choosing a game. Your gaming tournament will be largely based around the type of game you choose from the decor to the entertainment. You want to select a game that you're familiar with (this is especially true if you're competing). With that in mind, however, you also want to choose a game that has a great following like Call of Duty or Mortal Kombat so that people will be interested in both spectating and competing.

Pick a Space

Though you'll be hosting the gaming tournament in your home, you'll need to decide which area in your home is best suited for the event. It needs to be large enough to comfortably seat all of your guests and participants. You'll need room for several chairs, tables, gaming consoles, and televisions or computer screens.

Decide on Prizes

What's a gaming tournament with a cool prize at the end? Take a moment to decide how you'll reward winners during the tournament. You could opt to sell tickets and give a portion of those sales to the winner. You could purchase something a gamer would love like a new gaming console, headphones, a gaming chair, or a microphone. If you really want your home gaming tournament to feel like the real deal, however, you'll get a trophy or award. You can get free engravings on crystal awards. Come up with your own gamer titles and have them engraved on the award to hand out at the end of the tournament.

Pick a Menu

Gaming tournaments can go on for hours. Therefore, it's a good idea to have food and drinks on hand for your guests and participants. You don't have to get wild and crazy if your budget isn't that large. You could offer wings, fresh veggies and dip, lunchmeat trays, crackers and cheese, or large hoagies and chips. Gather a few drink options including water, juice, and soda.

Decide on Entertainment

Before the gaming starts, during intermission, and after the awards have been handed out you'll need to have some form of entertainment for your guests. You can have mini gaming tournaments where members of the audience could compete in quick gaming sessions and win cool prizes. You could also create a cool playlist and have music playing during the breaks.

Clean Up and Setup

Give yourself enough time to prepare for your gaming tournament. You'll need to make sure that your house is clean including the area where the tournament will take place and common areas like the bathroom. The day of you'll also need to set up the space. Try to create as much distance as possible between the gamers and the spectators so that the participants can game comfortably. You also want to make sure that the gaming stations are set up close enough to the television or computer screens so the gamers can see and hear what's going on.

A gaming tournament, even from the comfort of your own home can be an awesome experience. It's a time to connect with other game lovers and show off (and build on) your skills. Use the advice provided above to plan an epic tournament scene that your guests will want an invite to every year.