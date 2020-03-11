The Best & Most Effective Ways to Earn Free V-Bucks

Like most online multiplayer games out there, Fortnite doesn't allow users to buy items via actual currency. This popular Battle Royal game requires you to use a virtual currency known as V-Bucks. You need to earn them by either unlocking them or purchasing them, to buy harvesting tools, emotes, Battle Passes, skins, cosmetics, gliders, and other items.

While it does require some work, the best way to earn these V-bucks is by following a safe and legitimate approach. In this article, we'll provide you with some of the best ways with how to get free v bucks.

How Much Do V-Bucks Cost?

Firstly, if you simply wish to get V-Bucks quickly and having no problem spending money then you can simply get them via the Fortnite store. The following are the different options:

1000 V-Bucks

4,000 V-Bucks

10,000 V-Bucks

In Creative and Battle Royale, you can use V-Bucks to purchase new customization items such as Battle Passes, Emotes, Gliders, and Outfits. However, you can use it to buy Heroes, X-Ray Llamas, and other loot in Save The World mode. it's also worth noting that items purchased via V-Bucks can't be transferred between Save The World and Battle Royale.

Following are some of the ways to help you earn free V-Bucks:

Daily log-ins

Need an easy way to earn V-Bucks? Daily-logins can help you with that. You can earn a reward every time you log in to your Fortnite account. Rewards include various cosmetics and occasionally, some V-Bucks. You'll be earning your first V-Bucks on the 11th day followed by the 28th day.

This is probably the slowest way to earn these virtual currencies and hence, if you need to earn V-Bucks faster then this isn't the best option for you. Nevertheless, it's still worth signing in daily to gain some free cash, especially since it'll add up eventually.

Complete Daily Quests

For this method, you'll need to have the Save The World, where you'll be able to earn free V-Bucks for free by completing daily quests and in-game missions. This mode offers different daily quests that will help you collect V-Bucks(50-100V-Bucks) by completing them.

Each quest lets you earn a different amount, however, by completing all the challenges, you'll have enough cash to spend on either mode of Fortnite.

Battle Pass Challenges

If you don't have Fortnite: Save The World, you don't need to worry as you can still earn V-Bucks through Battle Royale by completing Battle Pass challenges.

Also, do note that you aren't required to purchase Fortnite's Battle Pass for earning V-Bucks. Nevertheless, if you have it, you have a good chance of accumulating more V-Bucks. However, instead of using the money to get it, you can simply purchase the V-Bucks directly.

Either way, you can have access to three weekly challenges(and more with Battle Pass). Such challenges include various tasks such as collecting a certain amount of wood to killing a certain number of players. When you complete these challenges, you gain battle stars that help in upgrading your battle pass.

As the level of your battle pass stacks up, you'll be able to unlock different rewards such as gliders, emotes, skins and pickaxes and sometimes you even get 100 free V-Bucks.

Participate In Events

Events are another set of challenges that you can simply find on the main menu of Fortnite. By taking part in these events, you get the chance to earn a wide range of rewards, including V-Bucks.

Such events take place every week and involve a number of different quests that need to be completed in order to earn free V-Bucks.

Try EarnVBuck

You can also try EarnVBuck, which is a website that helps you earn V-bucks in the safest and simplest way possible. It has 6,963 registered users and has sent 63,191 V-Bucks. EarnVBuck allows you to collect V-Bucks after completing simple tasks. There are three tasks available:

- Offer Walls: In this option, you'll be given offer walls that you'll be using to complete short offers. Offer walls include different tasks such as app downloads, answering quizzes, or even entering your details.

- Watching Videos: If completing offers seem like a lot for you, you can simply watch videos and earn V-Bucks for free.

- Referring Friends: Another way to claim Big bucks is via referrals. If anyone signs up with your referral code, you'll receive 5 percent of their earnings for a lifetime. You can receive the money as V-Bucks or cash the money into your PayPal account.

- Mobile Offers: since this site is mobile-friendly, you can earn V-Bucks even if you're not at home. Plus, the site features some offers that are made for mobiles only.

Conclusion

This concludes our tips on the best way to earn V-Bucks for free. If you follow these aforementioned tips effectively, you'll be able to claim plenty of V-Bucks. Of course, some of these approaches might take you some time, however, it's worth noting that they are all safe and legitimate. So, what are you waiting for? Implement these tips and start earning your V-Bucks now!