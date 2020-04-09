The growth of technology means that every year there are new and cool gadgets to look out for. If you would like to buy the latest gadgets and you are not sure which one to buy, here is a list of the 6 coolest new gadgets of 2020:Laptop: Dell XPS 13

This is an amazing gadget that you can consider owning in 2020. As you already know, there is so much you can do with a laptop, and the Dell XPS 13 will help you achieve exactly that. It is a slim and light gadget, but you can be sure that it can handle a weighty workload with ease. If you are a heavy user, you don't have to worry about battery life because you can use it for 21 hours. It has a super quality 13.3-inch screen, which will give you a great view of images when in use. You can get this laptop from £1,119.

Smartphone: Apple iPhone 11

If you are a fan of Apple products, the Apple iPhone 11 is a gadget that you should get hold of. It has a quality and ultra-wide camera that will give you a great experience when taking photos. If you are the type of person who spends a lot of time on your phone, this is the smartphone for you. It has a 10-hours battery life. The power and performance that the Apple iPhone 11 has made it a preferred choice. With £699, you can buy this smartphone and begin enjoying its superior qualities.

Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Alta HR

If you are finding it difficult to keep track of your fitness, you can consider having the Fitbit Alta HR. The battery can last up to a week, which makes it very reliable. With this gadget, you can track the following: sleep rate, calories burned, and heart rate. Additionally, it provides you with extra features like hourly mini-goals. The only thing that you have to take care of is exposing it to water because it's not waterproof. If you are interested, you can make this fitness tracker one of the coolest gadgets of 2020 in your collection. You can purchase it for £70.

Coffee Machine: Jura S8

This 1.9l water capacity coffee machine is a 2020 gadget you can't overlook. If you like coffee, then the trendy Jura S8 is worthy of consideration. There are super cool technologies that you can use to operate it. For example, you can operate it using a high-resolution touch screen. Also, you can use the Jura Coffee app to make use of the machine. With £1,395, you can get yourself this stylish coffee machine.

Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

If music is your thing, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones should be one of the coolest new gadgets of 2020 that you should own. Some several features and aspects make this headphone superior to others in the market. To begin with, its battery life can stay on up to 30 hours. Moreover, it has a superior sound quality and classy design to match. Also, it has touch controls that work well to improve its performance. It is priced at £248.

Camera: Nikon Z6

If you are a professional photographer or someone who just likes taking nice photos, the Nikon Z6 is a perfect choice for you. It has excellent usability that makes it one of the best cameras of 2020. Image quality is a great consideration for photographers. With this camera, you won't be disappointed because it has a superb image quality for sharp photos. Moreover, it has refined handling to give you comfort when using it. You can get the Nikon Z6 from Nikon Z6.

