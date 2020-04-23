Beat Boredom: 5 ways to entertain yourself online

It doesn't matter how creative or self-appreciating you can be; there are times in life when you just don't enjoy everything around you. You turn to your left, and there is no one to keep you company; to your right, and all you could find is your cute little dog wagging its tail at you. You pick up your phone to chat, but the kinds of fellas you find online aren't exactly your type of gist partners. By now, you're already thinking about taking a nap, hoping that by the time you wake up, there would be something interesting to do. Only to wake up and find that you're back to where you left off. Goosh, there can be no other terrible feeling in life!

It is just so boring to be bored!

But, of course, we all hate to be bored. I hate it; you hate it; we all hate it. So what can we do to protect ourselves from going through another boring day?

Internet is the key!!!

Yes, you read that correctly, the internet. So, in the next few minutes, I'll be sharing with you some useful tips on how you can use the internet to beat boredom. Enjoy the tips, and stay one step ahead of boredom.

Learn a new skill or hobby

The fact that you're bored means that you don't have anything worthwhile doing. But what about getting a new skill or hobby under your belt? I know you feel like doing something entertaining and fun to lift off your boredom, and the whole idea of learning a new skill can feel like the stark opposite of that. But guess what? There is no better time to hone a new skill than when you're bored.

Learning a new skill or hobby can be a fun thing to do too. You just need to find your passion and get creative with it. Some interesting skills and hobbies may include photography, drawing, writing, cooking, gardening, decluttering, journaling, app development, game development, etc.

The reason why this is such a nice idea is that you won't stay bored forever. And when you finally have a company or something interesting to do, you will reflect on how bored you were back then. If you use the time to learn a new skill or hobby, you'll forever be grateful to yourself because when you reflect on your last boring moment in life, you'll remember how you used it for some productive.

Listen to some new music

Ok, so you're bored and don't know what to do to feel entertained. What about feeding your ears with some new, good music? I know you probably have a lovely music playlist on your pocket-sized robot already, but what about the newest release from your favorite artists? Even if you're a lover of good music, and you seldom miss out on new updates, the chances are that you've probably not heard all the songs that are there. So why not entertain yourself by sampling some of the latest albums and singles on the music market. Every day, there are over a thousand songs uploaded to platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Google Music, Deezer, Napster, and lots more. Even if you don't have money to buy some of this music, there are plenty of websites that offer free music online, such as Pandora, 8Tracks, Spotify, and lots more. Check out these websites and create some amazing music playlists for free that will last you several hours.

Watch videos

This is, by far, one of the best things you can do when you are bored - provided you're a lover of visuals, though. From YouTube to Netflix, there are numerous channels online that offer amusing, entertaining, and fun content. Although some are paid content, there are still some free content available on some of these platforms, especially YouTube. Even if you're bored in the house for a whole week, there's just too much content on these channels to entertain you.

Depending on your taste, you can catch up with the latest music videos (trust me, there are over a thousand music videos you've not yet seen), documentaries, hundreds of series, movies, and hundreds of reality shows.

Read E-books and comics

The last time I was bored was when I discovered a wonderful E-book tool on the internet; it was called Wattpad. With this app, I was able to read loads of books for free, from adventure to horror, romance to lifestyle, comedy to fantasy, teen fiction to humor, vampire to werewolf, and several other short stories. And if you're like me - a lover of books and stories - you can use this app or any other relevant e-book site to catch up with some of the best stories online.

Perhaps, you prefer something more educational or motivational, there are several e-books about those on the internet too, some of which can be obtained for nothing.

Play games online

Thanks to an excellent internet connection nowadays, you can play all kinds of games straight from your web browser or on the go. Whether you like to spin for free, play adventure games, play real-money games and other table games like game dominoqq, or connect with other players across the globe, there are so many live games available on the internet to suit everyone's needs.

While some of these games are played for fun, others are played for money. But be careful with how much you play with when you play for real money and remember that you're there because you're bored and not because you're looking for a side hustle.