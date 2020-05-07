5 Reasons To Use Password Managers For Your Security

The password system has reached its evolutionary peak in the last century. What awaits us in the future? A password, a word that allows passage, is not a recent invention. But with the advent of computing and especially the internet, the combination of username and password has become the basis of security for almost all systems.

The biggest weakness at the beginning of the massive use of passwords was people, and they remain to this day. You all have heard many times and read recommendations for creating secure or popular "strong" passwords. Again, there are a large number of "qwerty", "Password", "1password" or "12345" passwords whenever massive system security checks are performed. There are even more that are easy to guess if their owner gets to know them a little better. In addition to the traditionally weakest link in security systems - man, today it is very popular to collect passwords by various methods based on security vulnerabilities. If you don't think that can happen to you because you use complicated passwords and services from the most famous services on the Internet, maybe you are still wrong? Do you use a different password, or a different one, for each of the power systems you registered for?

Additional levels of verification are designed. The most famous of these are dual authentication via a dedicated communication channel. For example, using an SMS sends the user a code that is valid for only a few minutes. An advanced method of this technique is to use special applications on smartphones, and often financial institutions also use devices that generate these one-time additional passwords - tokens.

Another known method is geolocation checking and checking of the device from which logging is performed. You are probably familiar with these methods from Google services and social networks. When you travel to another country and try to log in to the aforementioned services, you will receive a request for additional checks via a registered email account. Checks are made by IP address as well as by device location for a smartphone or tablet, and the alarm goes off if you are accessing from a new device that does not have cookies sent by systems to your web browsers.

Because of these problems, many checking systems have been developed that do not deploy the user at all, run in the background, and wait for some unusual activity. So far, users are profiled based on their habits and that their touch screen devices "learn" their characteristic movements on the screen.

So obviously this whole concept with passwords in the form of a string of characters has been overcome. What can we expect as his successor? The first thing that comes to mind is biometric authentication methods. Nature has made sure that we are all different enough that it is possible to identify an individual based on fingerprint, palm, or eye scan.

Strong passwords that are hard to guess must be selected. Care should be taken that passwords are not left behind where people can find them. Programs that are effective in controlling and using passwords are called password managers. One of the password managers that provide you with a variety of security features, like dark web protection, encrypted chat services, and the cloud-based vault is Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault. Read this expert review to find out more specific characteristics of this tool. There are 5 reasons why password managers should be used to provide security:

* Random password generation for all your accounts, access via a master password. The master password is crucial and you should not forget it. Access to the passwords you used recently and can look at potentially suspicious logins.



* Dual authentication - receive code via SMS.



* Synchronize with all other devices, set master password, securely share data.



* Simple and easy to use, plenty of cool options, search bar, password generator



* The ability to mask the information you enter, hide it. This information is related to credit card, email, or something else. You always can use the right data.





The easiest way to get a strong password to prevent online abuse is to use words that mean something to the user and combine them with symbols and numbers. After changing the passwords on the services you are using, be sure to include two-step verification if the service provides them. Two-step verification means that after entering your login details, name and password, you will also receive a one-time PIN from your service provider via SMS to your phone, which is necessary to enter in the second authorization step, to enter where you intended.

This way, even if your password is "hacked", a hacker cannot log in to your account without accessing your mobile phone. Google and Facebook provide two-step verification of commonly used services. Don't be lazy, change your passwords, and be sure to activate 2-step verification. In addition to protecting your identity, thanks to this type of verification, you will always know if someone tried to hack your account, because when you receive an SMS with a PIN code from e.g. Google, and you're not anywhere on your computer, you'll know that your password has been "hacked" and it's time to change it.

What is Phishing? This is a favorite technique for stealing data, and hackers first prepare an identical copy of a website or service that you need to log on to see what interests you.

In our example, we will "use" Facebook. After making an identical copy of the page (which does not take more than a couple of minutes) together with a script that instead of logging you into your favorite social network, the username and password you enter will be sent to the hacker, it is usually placed on a domain very similar to the original one.

When everything is ready, you will be sent a mass email, which is also an identical copy of the emails that users normally receive from Facebook, which may be, for example. notifications that someone tagged you in a photo, or commented on your status, etc., with an invitation to view the photo or status in question.

After the user clicks on the link to the fake page, they will be less cautious by inertia entering their username and password and clicking the Login button. With that click, the user will send their access information to the hacker and the fake page (if the hacker is smart) will redirect it seamlessly to the real Facebook page so that the user does not suspect anything. It may be weird for a tagged photo to be missing, but since it's not something out of the ordinary on Facebook, as users are constantly deleting photos and statuses, it won't raise any doubt.

Despite the numerous warnings and tips that people use in the majority of cases, the same username and password for many services, this is a hassle for the user because he has not only revealed to the hacker the information to access Facebook, but also his Gmail or other email accounts, a bank account, which can then lead to complete identity theft. Watch what you do, use effective programs such as a password manager, and make sure there will be no problems.