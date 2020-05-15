Pick the Right Summer Coding Camp for Your Kids

There are many advantages to sending your child to a summer coding camp if they have the flair for it. Not only will they learn to program but they'll also gain essential teamwork skills. Even if they don't take to coding completely, their new skills will help them if they pursue careers in STEM-related fields.

However, finding the right summer coding camp for your kids can be challenging. There are multiple factors to consider and many coding camps to choose from. Here are a few tips that can help you pick the right one:

#1 They Offer Online Learning

Depending on your location, it may be difficult for your kid to go into a classroom nowadays. That's why you should find a reliable and reputable coding camp that has coding courses for kids online to allow for remote learning. With online learning, your child can learn essential programming skills from the safety and comfort of home.

Be wary of online coding course companies that don't take online learning seriously. Only use a source that's invested in a learning management system and screen sharing software for the most seamless classroom experience for your child.

#2 The Instructors are Exceptional

We've all been in classrooms with teachers who were well-informed but lacked teaching skills. Find a summer camp where the teachers have qualifications in Science, Engineering or Game Design programs and are passionate about teaching.

Moreover, it's important that the instructors can develop a rapport with their students. The right summer camp will find a way to make programming seem exciting. Usually, good summer coding camps channel the interest of young students through video games.

Safety is a pressing concern for many parents when they send their kids to summer camps. Only sign your child up with a camp where instructors have submitted a vulnerable sector police record.

#3 They Offer a Free Trial Class

Even if a summer camp ticks all the right boxes, it's important to try them out before making a commitment. This way, you can gauge their quality and whether their environment is right for you and your child.

#4 They Have Year-Round Classes

If you're a busy parent with an equally busy child, then it may be hard for you to schedule classes. Look for a camp that offers weekly classes so that you can book sessions any time with ease and don't miss out. With weekly classes, the learning can continue if your child is thriving.

#5 They Don't Pack Classrooms

It's easy for students to feel lost when they're in a classroom with a dozen other kids. Summer coding camps that are more concerned about their bottom line rather than customer satisfaction will pack as many kids into a class as possible. On the other hand, the right summer coding camp will offer personalized care and attention in a class with no more than four students. In a more intimate setting, students are more likely to absorb and retain the skills that they've been taught.

By finding a summer coding camp that's passionate about teaching kids and employs great instructors, you can help put your child on a path that cements their future.