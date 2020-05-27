5 Things to Consider when Purchasing a Gaming PC

Whether you are using a laptop or a desktop, buying a prebuilt PC is better than assembling parts and trying to upgrade your current system. While building a PC rig from scratch is preferred, it's challenging, and you may end up frustrated.

Even if you have been rebuilding and upgrading computers and things still work fine, you can only push a PC's potential to specific limits - capacity is finite. If you love gaming and are considering buying a new gaming PC, here are five key things to consider.

1. Budget

Price is probably the number one factor that you should keep in mind. If you are researching a gaming PC, put a disclaimer under what amount you are looking to buy. There are several good gaming PCs out there, but each comes with a budget obligation.

Therefore, you need first to determine your budget. You might get a recommendation for a $10,000 PC, but the real question is, are you willing to spend that much?

2. Hard Drive

Buy as much space as you need - more space is better. The good thing is that modern PC's come with a 500 GB mechanical drive or higher. For better performance, you should consider SATA SSD (solid-state drives), which are a bit expensive than mechanical drives. Nevertheless, they will make a massive difference in your gaming PC performance.

Also, if you need additional spaces, you can always get a secondary drive for work or personal related storage.

3. Processor

If you don't consider the processor, then you are doomed, and for good reasons. How your gaming PC performs depends on the system processor core count. Even if you have budget constraints, a core count of four should be the lowest you should aim.

You can choose from Intel or ADM processors. For those gamers with price caps on the amount they can spend, you should also consider ADM, which is affordably priced compared to Intel.

4. RAM (Random Access Memory)

The RAM choice is also valuable; however, often, gamers spend money on additional RAM that is Redundant. A RAM of 16 GB is reasonably enough for recently updated games. Also, if you are playing an old game, a RAM of 8GB will work just fine.

Big RAM of 64GB is great but unnecessary. After all, if at any time you feel the need to upgrade, memories are easily upgradable. Therefore, when starting, go for 8GB or 16GB, which is what you need.

5. GPU (Graphics Card)

You want to have a view that is high resolution. So, pay attention to the graphics that come with your machine. A good GPU works to beautify your game experience by spitting out high-quality frames. The trick is to look at the card number to know which GPU is better.

The higher the numbers, the better the gaming PC performance. You can get graphics from affordable entry-level AMD RX 570 to the high performance but expensive RTX 2070 - see the number difference? High-end graphics card like the AMD's RTX 5000 will cost you more than $1,000.