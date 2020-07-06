Fortnite – What’s New in Chapter 2 Season 3

Due to the current circumstances going on in the world, we have seen many delays to the highly-anticipated release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Many players have been waiting anxiously to check out new items in the Fortnite item shop, unlock new challenges, and much more. With that in mind, its time to once again board the battle bus, load up the Fortnite Tracker, and delve into the popular Battle Royale title once again.

New Season Changes - The Flooded Map

There are several different features that have come to Fortnite with the new season. We can see a lot of map changes, additional challenges, new weapons and NPCs to do battle with. One thing you will have noticed is that the map is now flooded, due to an experiment gone wrong at the end of the last season. This opens the door to a lot of new experiences, with changes to the storm, adding whirlpools, sharks and more.

The impact that this has had means that there has been redesigns across the map. For example, Pleasant Park and Frenzy Farm have buildings on inflatables, and there are new locations to check out such as The Fortilla. You will also notice Sharks on the island, which can even be caught with a fishing rod to whiz you around via your water ski, just don't spend too long going for a leisurely swim in these waters. Killing them will reward you with a new weapon, so it might be worth doing so. If you do need a new escape on this new map, then whirlpools will shoot you into the air, allowing you to glide to safety if needed.

Marauders and New Bosses

You will find a new NPC in the form of Marauders. These will work like last season's henchmen, but they have the ability to transport themselves around the battlefield. They can be a handful to deal with at times, but you will also be in for some pretty sweet gear if you do manage to take one down.

As for bosses, you will have new locations to visit to gain access to the vaults. One is The Fortilla in B6/7, where you will face off against Ocean to get the burst assault rifle, plus the card to the vault and a bottomless chug jug. There is also Catty Corner in G6, where you can kill Kit for the charge shotgun and shockwave grenade launcher, and the vault key. Meanwhile, we have The Authority in the middle of the map, where you can beat Jules for the Glider gun, Drum gun, and the key card.

New Vehicles and Glider Maker

There are more new features that have been implemented into the game too. We were given the impression from the trailer that ground vehicles are coming, with a sports car and a truck seemingly set to arrive between now and the end of the season. It is hard to anticipate just how they will be introduced, since the map is flooded and all, but only time will tell.

What we do have is the Build-a-brella, which will let you make a new glider with a wealth of customisation options to choose from. These range from changing the colour, the shape, trail and more. As you progress through the battle pass, you will unlock more options to choose from, so it does give you the motivation to progress to unlock all of the features going forward.

Over the coming weeks, we are going to see new challenges being unlocked for you to try out. There are new achievements to explore too, as you traverse a brand-new looking map that has been overflowed with water, which inevitably changes the entire landscape of the game. So, you can expect new items in the Fortnite item shop, plus new weapons to pick up, enemies to fight and a season that is definitely set to make an impact on the game.

Are you enjoying Chapter 2 Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below!