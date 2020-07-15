Paul Mampilly's Stocks Newsletter: Profits Unlimited-Is it Worth it?

Wondering how to make more than just safe bets in investments and how to find the company that will earn you a great return on your investment? Taking advice from experts has never been easier with Paul Mampilly's weekly newsletter.

This newsletter is not just the advice of someone who has a good reputation when it comes to investments, Paul Mampilly provides useful information in these newsletters which will help all types of investors.

The name "Profits Unlimited" is the best way to explain why you should be following this newsletter. However, if you are still not convinced, here is a bit of information on Profits Unlimited and the person behind the best guide to the stock market.

1. The Professional Behind Profits Unlimited

When you bring up Profits Unlimited in a conversation, the name Paul Mampilly will always come up, and for good reason too. If you are not familiar with the name, Paul Mampilly is the editor of this newsletter and a well-known figure in the world of investments and stock markets.

One of the first reasons why this newsletter is so noteworthy is because of the credibility Mampilly's name carries. Mampilly managed to get a 76% return on an investment of $50 million in only two years, during the great recession.

This is only one of the many examples which reflect on Mampilly's understanding and intuition of the stock market.

Paul Mampilly also saw potential in Netflix before it became big and invested in it. Today Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms -, we cannot deny Mampilly's ability to seek potential in small businesses.

All the reviews on Paul Mampilly's stock recommendations, such as NoBSIMReviews prediction on Paul Mampilly, will say the same thing -, that Mampilly's professional advice is invaluable.

2. What's on Paul Mampilly's Model Portfolio

When you purchase Profits Unlimited, you will get access to Paul Mampilly's updated model portfolio. In other words, the information on it is not outdated with information which would mean nothing to you by the time it gets to your hands.

The portfolio is updated on the very day Mampilly buys or sells a stock recommendation. This is helpful for people looking to invest in stocks because, as everyone knows, some stocks in the market can be time-sensitive because of the ever-changing nature of the stock market. Therefore, WHEN you buy or sell stocks matters in a big way.

Along with that, you will get to see the stocks Mampilly is interested in, information on stock pricing, and much more.

For beginners looking to buy stocks that will benefit them in the future, following Paul Mampilly's informed recommendations is a great place to start.

3. It Includes a Monthly Briefing

As someone who is investing your hard-earned dollars, you probably would not blindly follow someone's advice, no matter how famous they are, and neither should anyone encourage you to.

Profits Unlimited is not just a newsletter which drops a few recommendations, the people behind the newsletter put a lot of care and time into it.

In the monthly briefings, an in-depth analysis of new investments is presented. You will be able to find statistics and even the company history of these companies.

This information is given so that you can also assess the facts and see whether or not you think it is a good investment. Furthermore, finance enthusiasts can use this information and observe trends to see what makes an investment worthwhile.

Additionally, Paul Mampilly focuses on quality rather than quantity. He understands that his audience trusts his input so he focuses on very few companies for his monthly briefing.

Instead of giving you a slew of recommendations to fill the pages of companies he does not see potential in, he promises you real results.

Moreover, there might even be times when his monthly briefings will not include any companies if he believes it will not show the expected outcome.

4. Get Notified for Unexpected Trade Activity

There are a lot of reasons why stocks can suddenly drop without showing any prior signs. This activity can be hard to predict even for experts. That means, even if you do your research your money will still be at risk.

What does this mean for the people who want to rely on the expert opinion of Paul Mampilly? Should they wait for the next weekly report to find out whether their money is at risk?

Profits Unlimited will send you a trade alert when there is unexpected trade activity, alerting you to keep an eye on a particular stock or advising you that it is best to sell it immediately.

These trade alerts are what take this newsletter a step further as it technically guides you through stock market mishaps.

5. Tailor Your Services

If you are at the stage of taking stock markets seriously and are interested in the services of Profits Unlimited, you can pay $129 per year for a Deluxe subscription.

On the other hand, if you only want the basic services and don't want to spend the extra money for services you are not interested in, you can get the services of Profits Unlimited for just a mere $49 per year.

You have the freedom to choose what information you want and how much you want to pay with their different tiers of services. This is beneficial for beginners who are still testing the waters of the stock market so they won't have to pay so much money upfront.

Moreover, the services are not limited to just beginners. Profits Unlimited even has a lifetime subscription option that comes around to just under $5 per month.

Wrapping Up

What sets Profits Unlimited apart from other newsletters is not just the fact that it has a credible name behind it. Profits Unlimited delivers the quality people expect from it and break the stock market and companies down so that you can understand your investments.