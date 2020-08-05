Best Ways to Deal With a Slow Mac

If you stumbled upon this article and started reading it, you probably already own a Mac. This means that you know how a computer like this can help you in life. You finish your tasks faster, your day at work becomes more productive, and it is nice to use a fast and efficient computer for your daily needs.

But unfortunately, it becomes less great when your Mac starts running slower, and all of your tasks become less effective than they used to be. But do not worry because it is far away from a lost case - you can still fix this situation and make your Mac fast again.

The best and most effective way to speed up a slower Mac is to clean it. If you want to learn the most efficient ways to make your computer run faster, check them out here in this article.

Change Your Browser

It is the most common issue for Macs that the browser is the main factor to cause your Mac to run slower than it used to, especially if you are using Google Chrome. This is basically because it creates a lot of backup files. And it does this the most when it is connected to other Google apps. Surely, you might have some other issues going on on your computer, but we will discuss that later.

If you see that Google Chrome is really eating up the most of your Mac's resources and it is always on top of the list when you check your Activity Monitor, then maybe the best decision would be to switch either to the Safari browser or Mozilla Firefox browser.

If you wish to check your Activity Monitor, you can find it by clicking on the Applications folder, then find the utility folder, and then - just double-click the Activity Monitor. You can also find it by using the search tab that is located in the upper right corner of your screen.

Remove Apps You Do Not Need and Force Quit Apps

The first thing after choosing the best web browser for your Mac is to clean your computer from unnecessary apps. It is a very common thing to have a pile of unused apps both on your phone and computer. And it is all normal - it is not a bad thing that a lot of people like to experiment with new apps, especially if they are free or with a limited-time offer.

But the biggest problem is that we forget to delete those apps. Did you not like the app? Delete it. Never opened an app in half a year? Delete it. There is no logical reason to be frugal and keep all those apps just because you might need them one day. And it is okay if you will need it - if you have purchased an app on App Store once, it will be free for download forever, so you can delete and download the same app as many times as you want.

After deleting the apps you do not need, it would be smart to check which apps are using the most of your Mac's resources. You can check it by using the Activity Monitor - we have explained where to find it in the previous section of the article. And if you see some apps that use a lot of resources but you do not want to delete them because you are using them occasionally, you can simply Force Quit them if they are not being used at the moment. Your Mac will become much faster instantly.

Delete the Files You Do Not Need

An often issue with Macs is that they tend to slow down when their storage space is completely packed. This often happens when a Windows user starts to use a Mac. Windows users are used to keeping everything they need on the computer, and Macs are trying to teach their users to keep more files in the cloud because it is safer this way, and the files are easier to access on multiple devices.

If you have already deleted all of the files that you could, never forget to empty your Trash bin as well. Because if you don't - then all of your hard work of deleting unnecessary files will go to waste, and your Mac will run as slow as it used to.

If you see that there are quite a lot of files left on your Mac, you can always start using a cloud-based service like Google Drive. This will make it very easy to access your files from anywhere. Or, if you'd like, you could invest in an external hard-drive where you could keep all of the files that you cannot delete but do not use as often.