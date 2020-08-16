Your Video Game Habits Don't Need to Break the Bank

It's easy to drop a lot of money to maintain your video game habits. Between buying consoles, controllers, protective cases, and the games themselves, playing video games can be an expensive hobby.

Video game paraphernalia adds up quickly, which is why you want to shop cautiously. The good news is that, with the right tools, resources, and habits, you can maintain your video game habits without emptying your pockets.

Consider the ways that you can start saving on your video games and accessories:

Use an Online Shopping Directory

Use an online shopping directory like Shopping Canada to access a wide range of information and resources that will help you save on your video games.

In addition to aggregating information like store locations and hours, a shopping directory will also inform you of current sales and promotions happening and provide you with access to promotional tools like flyers and coupons.

Sell or Trade-in Your Games

The good news is that many gaming stores offer trade-in programs and will buy back your used games. You can either trade your games or accessories in-store or sell them online through platforms like eBay, Kijiji, or even Facebook Marketplace. This way, you can put any profit towards your next purchase.

Buy Second Hand

In the U.S., most video games cost roughly $60. Unfortunately, NBC reports that these prices are bound to go up due to increasing production costs. It is far more affordable to buy your games second-hand in-store or from an online seller.

Boxer Technology reports that a gently used game will typically cost 30-50% less in-store than an unopened version. When you buy second hand in-store, you can have peace of mind knowing that the store's staff has already vetted the used game's quality. In some cases, you may even get a warranty and be able to return the game.

When you buy a product second hand from an online seller, you will not be able to return it. You can, however, potentially haggle down the price and get further discounts for buying in bulk.

Go Half

If you and a friend are anticipating a new release, split the cost in half by making the purchase together. Decide who will get to play the game first, and then pass the video game on. If the game allows you to save your progress on separate accounts, you can alternate days or weeks of playing.

If the game is for two players, on the other hand, you can decide on days to meet up and play together for a few hours at your convenience.

Play the Waiting Game

Most video game enthusiasts will wait in line or pre-order online to get a new game the day it is released. Unfortunately, it's when games first drop that they are the most expensive.

For example, when Assassin's Creed: Origins first dropped on Oct. 27, 2017, it was priced at $59.99. Now, the game is available on Amazon for roughly $29.99 for Xbox One.

Consider waiting to get new releases later down the road when the price - and the hype - comes down. Just be sure to make a "no spoilers" pact with your buddies.