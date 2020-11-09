World-Class Project Management Software For HR Leaders To Tackle The Remote Work Challenges

Remote working has been the hottest talk of the corporate town. What started as a consequence of a global emergency now seems to have been converted into a permanent work arrangement for many companies in the world.

This has made the work-life truly challenging for the HR leaders for several corporates. Keeping the HR employees engaged, onboarding new employees and retain them, ensuring proper communication, and coordinating with employees located in several parts of the world are just a few challenges that are being faced by the HR department of almost every brand and organization.

This is where an effective project management tool comes handy. This tool is perhaps one of the most ideal ones that take care of your onboarding and time tracking needs to ensure adequate training and wages, respectively.

There are plenty of tools that are now available in the market that make life easier for HRs. It is best to explore and choose the software that aligns best with the features that you truly require and the objectives that you have established well in advance.

In this article, you can read about some of the world-class project management software that you can consider investing in.

Project-Open

Project Open is an open-source project management software that HRs can leverage. This tool has been specifically designed for resource management, time tracking, and financial purposes, making it one of the ideal brands for HR needs.

This tool allows you to manage projects by creating them, structuring them, deleting the unnecessary ones, developing lists of recurring and regular tasks, and also allows you to ensure seamless workflow.

Features of this project management software:

It helps you to store all your project-related data in one spot.

Allows you to learn about the progress of your new resources while onboarding and utilization of your older resources.

Share the necessary information across the entire organization, thus making coordinating easy.

eXo Platform

eXo Platform is another one of the open-source project management software that allows you to take care of several activities at one-stop with budget management, resource allocation, communication, and collaboration being the top useful features of HRs.

When you are onboarding new employees, it is not only essential for you to ensure that you have all the required documents well-organized, but you also need to assign and track employees' tracking.

Features of this project management software:

It allows your teams to collaborate using forums, and calendars. With the calendar, you can easily remind and set up meetings with your employees.

You can set up video calls. It makes newcomers feel more welcomed when they are introduced face-to-face.

It helps you manage your content and document that might be required during onboarding or when it's time for paychecks to roll out.

Freedcamp

Freedcamp is one of the best project management software that you can use for free and determine if you are ready to invest the tool or not. With this tool, you can manage projects as well as collaborate and communicate easily with the groups of people.

This tool offers plenty of features that make the lives of HRs convenient and easy. It allows you to ensure your workflow is seamless, communications are effective, documents are stored at one spot, and the time that is spent by the employees is well spent.

Features of this project management software:

It helps you create task lists.

With the help of a calendar feature, you can create milestones and set deadlines.

It allows you to track employee timings.

Conclusion

There is no dearth of project management tools in the market. HRs can consider investing in an effective open source project management tool that offers plenty of features that allow them to put minimal efforts.