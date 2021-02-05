Garena Free Fire OB26 Update. Can I Play Free Fire on PC?

Overview

Garena Free Fire is an online multiplayer battle royal action game developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Free Fire, is continuously updating its features to make it more interesting. A new update OB26 update will be realized on February 4, 2021. In this update, many new things will be added to the Free Fire. Two new characters, a new pet and a new gun, is added to the game. The training ground is updated, and other multiple things added. Let's discuss the new updates in detail in this article. At the start, you can try to download Free Fire on PC to play. And we will introduce you the most suitable android emulator.

New gun MAG-7

A new gun MAG-7 is added in the Free Fire during the OB26 update. It is a short machine gun. It has great ability. You can fire eight bullets at a time through this gun. The rate of fire of this gun is very dangerous. You can fire all eight bullets in one second. It leaves great damage to the enemies. It has a high head and body shoot. The head shoot is about 440, and body shoot is about 80. So we can say that it is a very dangerous gun with high ability.

New characters

In a new update, two new characters are added in Greena Free Fire. One character is named Shirou, and the other is not named yet. The Shiro character is a passive character. You can use it with any character. The name of its skill is Damage Delivered. The skill of this character changes from level one to level six. Through the ability of this character, you can find the enemy who hit you. The skill of this character is opposite to the skill of Moco character. So this character has the best ability. The ability of this character increases from level one to level six. The skill of this character is maximum at level six. So we hope that it will be the best character and add fun to Free Fire. The ability of other mystery characters is not known yet. As we get information about the character, we will share it with you.

New Pet Drake

A new pet named Drake is also added in the new update OB26. The new pet is like Dragon and is named Drake because it resembles Dragon. The new pet has a great ability, and it also has a good shape. The new pet has also had the best skill which helps you in gameplay. It has the ability that highlights the enemies who are using Medikits within the range of 10 meters. It highlights the enemies with an arrow. It will help a lot in gameplay. So you can fight with enemies in the best way with this pet. Overall we can say that this pet has a great ability and plays an important role in gameplay.

New Lobby

The new Lobby is named Spoon Island. The new Lobby is like a boxing range. It is the very best Lobby. There is a boxing ring in this Lobby. You can enter this Lobby. The new Lobby has the very best gameplay and looks very beautiful. This new Lobby has the best graphics which add great fun to the gameplay. You can play in this Lobby after the OB26 update of Free Fire.

New Settings

In the new update of Free Fire, some useful settings are added in the gameplay. There is a new graphics setting in the settings. You can use filters in your game like you can make more bright your screen. There are Vivid and Ocean options in settings. So by using these settings, you can improve the graphics. The improved graphics will increase the fun of your game, and you can enjoy more with the best graphics.

Training Ground

The training ground is updated in this new update. When you enter the training ground, you will see a dummy man. You can practice on the dummy. A new mode is also added to the training ground. This new mode is designed for Gloo Wall practice. In this new mode there is an automatic machine that fires bullets on you. You have to save yourself from these bullets. So it is a very easy method for Gloo Wall practice. Before this update, there was no mode available for Gloo Wall in Free Fire. Now you can practice with the new changes in practice ground to improve your skills.

Conclusions

In the above article, we have discussed the new update of Garena Free Fire. The new update is OB26, and it will be available on February 4, 2021. In this new update, multiple features are added to the game. A new pet is also added to the game, and also a new lobby is added in-game. The training ground in this game is updated in the OB26 update. Many useful settings are added to the game. After this new update, there will be great fun in Free Fire. We recommend Free Fire lovers to Play this game on PC by using LDPlayer.