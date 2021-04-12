5 Security Cameras to keep your Condo a safe haven

People prefer to live in condominiums for a more adequate sense of security. Since security is one of the most important factors one looks at while purchasing a residential abode, one also keeps in mind the tools required to be installed at the facility to have that kind of protection. This is where the use of security cameras come in. The use of such cameras is not merely to prevent crimes like robbery or house break. Security cameras are used to keep an eye on the members of the house so that in case of any need, they get immediate assistance. This is particularly helpful in case old people or children live in the house. Obviously, in this context, buying a good security camera would be more of an investment rather than a luxury. There are a few things to be kept in mind while choosing a good one. First and foremost, it must be easy to assemble and set up. Secondly, it must be accessible to multiple devices including mobile phones and tablets. Thirdly, additional features like sending alarms and notifying in case of suspicious activities is a major plus point. Last but not the least, some amount of attractiveness in terms of design and looks is an important aspect as well, especially if you are one of those first time home buyers who want to keep their essential goods stylish as well. Keeping these aspects in mind, here are five of the best wireless security cameras that will help you and your loved ones feel safe and secure and make the condominium experience much more enjoyable.

1. Arlo Pro 4

This is by far one of the best security cameras out there. And not just because of its 'good looks' but more so because it is small, handy and easy to set up and is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple, HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings. It has a 2K resolution recording of the videos with both indoor and outdoor versatility. It is a great choice for a wireless camera. However it is quite expensive and the cloud storage also has to be paid for which is one of its biggest drawbacks. Rest assured, as compared to other Security Cameras, this is definitely one of the best options.

2. Ring Stick Up Cam

When it comes to both indoors and outdoors, this is one of the best options available. Priced at a mere 100 dollars, not just is this camera affordable, it is also extremely flexible. This camera also has motion activated sensors that are capable of detecting movement. 60 days of cloud storage is made available in a month for a meagre 3 dollars. Most importantly this camera comes along with a solar panel accessory so the tedious task of changing batteries is completely eliminated. However, this also goes to say that the process of recharging the battery as rare as it is, is quite time consuming.

3. Wyze Cam Pan

This is a great option for those looking to invest in an indoor camera. This device scans the entire room it is placed in, in 360 degrees and just in 3 seconds! A great feature about this camera is that it tracks movement which is especially useful in case of an indoor emergency. This camera also offers a 14 day cloud storage which is extremely beneficial for people who do not immediately want to pay money for cloud storage. This is therefore an extremely affordable and qualitative security camera.

4. Google Nest Cam IQ

Another great security camera for inside the home, this offers quality not just in the video but also in image and audio capture. One of the greatest features about this camera is that it has an in-built Google Assistant which you can use to control your home in a smart manner. This also helps in minimizing the cost of having to purchase speakers as the camera functions as a speaker as well. However, all of these advantages come at a high price which some people might find difficult to afford. It also requires a subscription for the user to access more features.

5. YI Dome Camera U

This is in reality quite a 'cute' security camera. This kind of camera makes it easy to monitor kids and pets with the help of a 2 way communication system. It has an anti-noise filter which is great considering all the hullabaloo a regular household has. One of its best features is that it has a privacy shutter as well which can be shut in case the user wants a private space. It also has unlimited cloud storage. On the whole however, this is a great pick for ensuring the safety while giving a very homely feel at the same time. If going online is your first stop solution for most things in life, like going through Precondo to get the best deals on Condos or browsing through the net for best interior decoration ideas, this article would come very handy for you to make the best choice for your home's security.