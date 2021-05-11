7 Most Expensive CS:GO Skins Ever

It doesn't come as a surprise that some weapon skins and items in Counter-Strike Global Offensive can cost a small fortune.

It's already a known fact that the most expensive CS:GO skin can go up to a couple of thousands or even ten thousand dollars in today's market.

What can you do to get a weapon skin like that? Would you decide to keep or sell it on specialized sites?

There's no CS:GO player that doesn't dream about getting something like that in random drops, and there's hardly any that wouldn't like to sell it and gain some real profit.

Here's our top pick of the seven most desirable skins and items that you can own in one of the most popular games in the history of gaming.

What Impacts CS:GO Skin Prices?

Primarily, we would like to start by explaining how these skins and items have such substantial price tags on today's market.

The main element that will enhance the value of a particular skin or item is the rarity level- if they're hard to obtain, or there are only a few of them circulating the market, the price will automatically go up together with demand.

Some skins can cost a lot of cash because some players would give anything to own them, and there's a chance you can exploit them if you happen to own something that might spark an interest.

Another thing that will set the real cost is float value - the wear of a particular skin might increase or decrease the price.

Few elements will determine the market value of the following seven skins in CS:GO.

1. Crimson Web M9 Bayonet

We start with one of the coolest items you can get and show off to your friends.

Crimson Web M9 bayonet is a red-colored knife with spider web patterns that can cost up to $20,000 in real cash, depending on its condition.

A factory-new version is exceptionally difficult to obtain, and that raises its price substantially.

Knives became a big part of Counter-Strike even in the old versions, but with the latest edition and implementation of skins, it got even more desirable among hardcore fans.

If you own one of these knives in your inventory, you have strong chances of selling it quickly online and making a decent profit.

2. Crimson Web Karambit

Karambits have recently become quite popular, and many players would give anything to own one.

Crimson Web Karambit is one of the knives that, if in factory-new condition, will cost a ridiculous amount of money.

The same as Crimson Web M9 Bayonet, this knife has a recognizable dark spider web painted over a beautiful red color of a blade and with a black handle.

Players get ecstatic when receiving such an item in random drops, and many will decide on keeping it in their inventory even after knowing it can bring them lots of cash.

3. AK-47 Fire Serpent

The only way to get an AK-47 Fire Serpent is by opening Operation Bravo Case, which is particularly hard to obtain playing the game.

It may not be the most expensive skin ever, but the rarity level makes it highly desirable in the gaming community.

Owning one will upgrade the graphical look of an AK-47 and reinvent the whole experience of using it live matches.

Some players declare that since they've started using the skin, their stats improved. However, that's only psychological, as no skin will ever improve any of your weapon's stats besides making it look awesome.

4. Medusa AWP

AWP is debatably the most popular weapon in the game. While we can debate on the popularity, we can't take away the fact that it's the deadliest weapon packing the biggest punch.

With the popularity of AWP in Counter-Strike, it's no surprise that skins only enhance it and give it another thing that players will get excited about after getting one.

Medusa AWP skin got into the game as a part of The Gods and Monsters collection and since then became one of the most desirable skins on the market.

Elite AWP players love showing off this skin to others, and if they don't own one yet, they might spend cash to get it.

5. Dragon Lore Souvenir AWP

Here's another highly-popular AWP skin that many would love to put their hands on.

Same as with the previous one, the rarity of this AWP skin puts it above anything else and gives it a greater market value. The skin has an eye-catching green olive color, covered with a beautiful depiction of a dragon spitting fire down the barrel.

The rarity level and the beautiful design make this skin one of the most desirable and costly.

6. Vice Sport Gloves

Let's put aside the weapons and talk about something different.

Besides beautiful weapon skins or knives, gloves are items that can worth lots of cash if they're in good condition.

Vice Sport Gloves have an eye-catching combination of pink and blue colors to give the player a classy look while handling a weapon.

Surprisingly, when in good condition, these gloves can cost up to a few thousand.

7. M4A4 Howl

For the last spot on our list, we chose a weapon skin that was recently listed as Contraband, and you can only obtain it by trading with other players.

A remarkable skin with beautiful red color covered with a depiction of an attack of a fiery wolf is certainly one of the best-looking skins for M4A4.

Because it's contraband and you can't find it easy, the price tag is hard to determine, but it won't come cheap in any condition.

Conclusion

Weapon skins in Counter-Strike changed how we experience the game, and it will continue to do so for many years ahead.

If you own some of these skins, you can sell them online and make a decent profit.

Go out there and check your inventory today.