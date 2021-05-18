6 Reasons to Sell Your Razer Laptop for top value

So, you decide to sell your Razer laptop, but you are not sure if you will get top value for it? Razer laptops stand out in the market due to the innovation of all their products and built-in quality, especially for gaming lineups. These laptops are designed in a portable way without compromising performance. In this article, we give you our modest reasons why selling your used Razer laptop can bring you extra dollars. As well, to some suggestions of places where to sell it for.

Reasons to sell your used Razer laptop

1. Brand Prestige

Razer was founded in 1998 and the brand specializes in providing top of the line PC gaming equipment, laptops and peripherals too, like the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse and more. The brand is well known for being like the MacBooks for gamers. The brand is known for their chic, slim and powerful devices. Razer has an array of laptops for creators, productivity and gaming.

2. Design

Razer is a hardware company that makes aesthetically pleasing devices. The brand emphasizes high built quality in a stylish design over low prices. The Razer laptops design are genuinely thin and light with black and green color schemes. All their laptops sheer power, latest components and excellent displays, which are suitable for gaming.

3. Peripherals

Razer specializes in making outstanding gaming accessories such as mice, keyboards, audio, power adapters, Thunderbolt docks, external graphics and more. Overall, all Razer products are built-in quality, offering good performance and customization options. For instance, Razer is responsible for creating one of the lowest profile mechanical keyboards for its thin switches. Therefore, Razer has been receiving good recognition from numerous publications such as Best Gaming Keyboard, Best Mechanical Keyboard and Best Keyboard for gaming.

4. Standout Performance

Razer laptops come with full innovations. Their devices pack a software that enhances a more immersive gaming experience, allowing you to play games lag-free. And, one of the biggest advantages of Razer laptops, is its power with high-end components including NVIDIA GeForce GTX and RTX, and that its compatible with VR. For example, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, with eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics chip, a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16 GB RAM, you can enjoy playing the most demanding games all day.

5. Far Better for the Environment

We live in a consumerist society in which it seems that most of the products become rapidly outdated and there is a need to purchase newer products every time due to technological advancement, for example. Only in the United States of America, the electronic waste comprises 2-3 percent of the solid waste stream. However, there are some small actions that you can take to contribute with the environment. One of the easiest ways to help to reduce the electronic waste (e-waste) is by reselling your preowned gadgets such as laptops or smartphones. Not only you'll extend the lifespan of your laptop but you earn some extra cash for it.

6. Holds Value

Razer laptops are well-known for being a premium brand for gaming with its 12.5-inch, 14-inch and 17-inch screen size, which makes them a portable gaming laptop. However, if you already own any Razer laptop mode, that you took proper care and it's fully working, you can sell Razer laptops and get paid great value for it. Not only can you get some extra cash but it can help you to pay part of the funds for a new device.

Razer Laptop Trade-in Value

Even though Razer laptops are the best built-in quality, it's important to remember that all electronic gadgets depreciate fast due to technology advancements. The reselling value of a Razer laptop depends on several factors such as condition, year make, model and specs. Here there are few examples of how much can you sell Razer laptop for online:

- A fully functional and in good condition, Razer Blade 15 4K Touchscreen Intel Core i7 9th Gen. CPU Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 will get you $815*.

- A Flawless and fully functional, Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop Intel Core i7 10th Gen NVIDIA RTX 2070, gets you $828*.

- A preowned Razer Blade 15 Intel Core i7 10th Gen CPU Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti in flawless condition and fully functional, yields up to $602* offer.

*Priced on 05/17/2021. Subject to change.

Where to sell Razer laptops?

Our favorite online service is Gadget Salvation. It's a trusted ecommerce reseller that helps users to sell their used gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles and get cash for it. The service is stress-less because it includes valuation, inspection, shipping fees and free returns. The company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau with A+ grade, for its excellent service and faster turnaround time response and payment.

Check its online catalogue to find out in real-time the estimation offers for your used gadgets. Then, you'll need to answer a few questions about your Razer laptop condition. Once you agree to the quote offer, accept it and get a free UPS shipping label. After inspection, the turnaround time for your payment is two working days from the reception of your goods via Check, PayPal, Venmo or Zelle (Chase QuickPay).

In Conclusion

Certainly, Razer laptops are great devices, especially when it comes to gaming. However, if you decide to sell your current Razer laptop, for whatever reason, if you have taken good care of your device, you can expect to get good value, depending on the model and specs.

So, now that you know that selling your used Razer laptop can bring you to dollars, are you ready to trade it online? Using online services to sell your gadgets is the most convenient option, especially during the pandemic, it's easy, quickest and more importantly contactless selling experience.