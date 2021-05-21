What You Need To Know About Charter Spectrum Internet Service

Charter Spectrum is one of the most popular internet providers across the country. Known for their easily digestible cable internet plans, customers can now get internet speeds up to 940 Mbps where they're available.

If Spectrum is available in your neighborhood, it could be a great choice for your family. Before you sign up for Spectrum internet service or internet service through another internet provider, here is everything you need to know about Charter Spectrum internet service right here.

Pros & Cons Of Spectrum Internet Service

If you're reading this article, then Spectrum is likely on your short list for internet service. To help you decide if Spectrum is right for you, here is some pros and cons you'll need to think about before switching to Spectrum:

Pros Cons ● No data caps ● Their gig internet isn't widely available ● No contracts or long commitments ● Customer service isn't great ● Free modem included with service ● Speeds slow down during peak times ● Free access Wi-Fi hotspots around the country ● Promotional pricing expires after 12 months of service ● Spectrum contract buyout program available for qualifying new subscribers ● Their 'Ask Spectrum' virtual assistant isn't very helpful for medium to complex issues

Where Is Charter Spectrum Available?

Charter Spectrum is the second largest internet provider in the country and has coverage and availability in 42 states nationwide. The top five states that Spectrum has the most availability are Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio, Maine, and Kentucky. Most of their coverage area includes urban and suburban areas like Los Angeles, New York City, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando and more. Charter Spectrum's service area also includes the old Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks areas that Spectrum acquired in 2015. If you're still not sure if Spectrum internet is available in your neighborhood or at your address it only takes a few minutes to find out.

Charter Spectrum Internet Plan Information

Charter Spectrum has up to four internet plans from $50 a month to $105 a month with internet speeds up to 100 Mbps to 940 Mbps depending on where you live. All Spectrum internet plans come with no contracts, no data plans and a free modem included into your monthly rate.

Spectrum Internet Plan Monthly Promotional Price Max Download Speeds Max Upload Speeds Spectrum Internet $50/mo. 100 Mbps 10 Mbps Spectrum Internet $50/mo. 200 Mbps 10 Mbps Spectrum Internet Ultra $65/mo. 400 Mbps 20 Mbps Spectrum Internet Gig $105/mo. 940 Mbps 35 Mbps

Spectrum Low-Cost Internet Assist

If you're in need of low-cost internet service, Spectrum internet has a plan for you. Qualifying households can subscribe to their Internet Assist plan that comes with 30 Mbps download speeds, 4 Mbps upload speeds, no data caps, no contracts, and a modem included free at their discounted rate of $18 a month.

Spectrum Low Cost Internet Option Monthly Price Max Download Speeds Max Upload Speeds Spectrum Internet Assist $18/mo. 30 Mbps 4 Mbps

One or more members of your household must receive one of the following government assistance programs to qualify for Spectrum Internet Assist:

● National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

● Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Of The NSLP

● Supplemental Security Income (SSI for those 65+ years of age)

You will have to apply for this program to determine eligibility and may have to renew their application yearly to keep their eligibility.

Data Plans

Charter Spectrum doesn't have data caps on any of their internet plans! You won't be cut off, charged extra or throttle your service as long as you reasonably adhere to their Acceptable Use Policy which all internet providers have.

Equipment

Spectrum includes a free modem with the price of your internet service. It's guaranteed to work with your internet service. Most internet providers charge an extra lease from $8 to $20 a month to provide the equipment.

You don't have to use their equipment if you don't want to. In fact many choose to use their own modem router combo because those found in stores have extra features that are useful for families to manage their Wi-Fi networks. If you choose to purchase your own, you'll need a cable modem that is on Spectrum's approved list.

Service Fees

Unfortunately, there are some instances in which you can find extra services fees tacked onto your bill. Here are some of the service fees that Spectrum customers might find on their first bill:

● Professional installation ($49.99): This is a one-time fee for for professional installation of Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Internet Ultra plans

● Professional installation ($199.99): This is a one-time fee for professional installation of the Spectrum Gig plan. Since it is a bit more involved than their other plans, it does cost customers more upfront

● Self-installation fee ($9.99): This is a one-time fee for the self-installation kit

● Wi-Fi activation fee ($9.99): This is a one-time fee to activate your Spectrum Wi-Fi after your internet service is set up

Current Spectrum Deals

New subscribers to Charter Spectrum internet service will get the best deals. Here are some of the new customer deals you can expect to see when you sign up for Spectrum internet:

● Promotional pricing good for your first 12 months

● No data caps

● No contracts

● Free internet modem

● Free Spectrum Security Suite for up to 10 devices

● Free unlimited access to nationwide out-of-home Wi-Fi

● 30-day money back guarantee (in some areas)

● Spectrum contract buyout program for up to $500 when you bundle

Installation Options & Fees

You have two options for getting your new Charter Spectrum internet service installed; schedule a visit for an in-home technician installation or choose the self-install. For a technician to come out, you're looking at an installation fee of $50 to $200 depending on your internet plan. With self-installation, you do it yourself and your installation fee is greatly reduced to $10.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum has paused all in home technician installations. New Spectrum customers can pick up their self-installation kit from their local Spectrum store or have it shipped to their address. You don't need to be a tech wiz to complete your self-installation, but if you have any trouble, Spectrum's technical support team is happy to walk you through the process if you get stuck.

Customer Satisfaction

No internet provider receives glowing reviews on their internet service, but Spectrum has been improving their customer satisfaction scores and customer service. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Spectrum improved by 7% in 2020 with a score of 63/100. This is just a few points below other major internet providers like AT&T, CenturyLink, and Comcast Xfinity. While that isn't amazing, they're certainly performing better than their acquired Time Warner Cable (back in 2016). Many previous customers will agree that Time Warner Cable was one of the most hated internet providers of all time.

If you choose Spectrum internet service and hate it, luckily, you're not bound to Spectrum with a contract. You can switch any time without any early termination fees. However, if you fail to return their equipment in a timely manner, you will receive costly equipment fees tacked onto your final Spectrum bill.