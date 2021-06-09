Apple A14 Bionic Vs Snapdragon 888: Specs, CPU, Performance Comparison

By Staff Reporter , Updated Jun 09, 2021 07:00 PM EDT
Close
 SNAPDRAGON VS A14
(Photo: Screenshot from Tech Arena's "Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A14 Bionic: Chipset Comparison + Geekbench Test")

On the left corner, the Apple A14 Bionic. On the right corner, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Both known as two of the flagship "System-on-a-Chip" (SoCs) for next-gen smartphone. They are on par with other SoCs like the Samsung's Exynos 2100 and Huawei's Kirin 900.

With the race for the next-gen smartphones are coming, along with the continuing shortage of the semiconductors around the world, manufacturers of these SoCs are still looking for ways and techniques to enable smaller transistor sizes. An example is the 5nm EUV process used by these two.

According to AndroidAuthority.com, manufacturing on the 5nm EUV process will result in greater density as well as improved energy efficiency as well providing them the tangible improvements to chip capabilities, performance, and battery life.

But despite of this similarity, these two SoCs have differences in terms of performance that will apply on their respective smartphones.

READ ALSO: Microsoft To Partner With Qualcomm To In Order To Bring Windows Software to Devices Under ARM Processors

CPU Comparison

In terms of their central processing units (CPUs), both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Apple A14 Bionic had their differences as well as similarities.

In a comparison made by CPU-Monkey.com, Apple's SoC had a greater CPU frequency in 3.00 GHz while the Snapdragon has 1.80 GHz. However, the Snapdragon had a Turbo Boost of 2.84 GHz if it is run under 1 Core and 2.40 GHz if it is run under All Cores.

In terms of the number of processor cores, the Snapdragon has 8 Cores while the A14 Bionic only has 6.

Almost both them have the capability to encode and decode videos up to the Codec h264, but the A14 Bionic can decode AV1 while the Snapdragon doesn't.

Despite both having the LPDDR4X-4266 RAM installed in them, the Snapdragon has the LPDDR5-3200 RAM, which clocks up the data speed up to 6,400 Mb/s as well as reducing the power consumption by 30%.

Snapdragon has more Memory channels than the A14 Bionic, but the latter has a 16GB Maximum Memory allowed.

Performance

When it comes to performance in several aspects, the A14 Bionic wins in terms of CPU and Gaming Performance, but the Snapdragon 888 has more efficiency of battery consumption.

According to a test in the GeekBench 5 by NanoReview.net, despite having a faster image compression with 176.7 Mpixels/s, the Snapdragon 888 was beaten in other aspects by the A14 Bionic, especially in terms of Face and Speech recognition, Camera Shooting, and encoding a web page with HTML 5.

However, in a different benchmark test by AnTuTu 8, NanoReview said that the Snapdragon 888 is more advantageous in terms of CPU, GPU, Memory, and UX performance in different scenarios than the A14 Bionic.

All in all, both the SoCs have key differences with each other. For the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, it has 2 more cores that can speedup data processing and can support a 20% higher memory bandwith. On the other hand, the Apple a14 Bionic has 4 MG larger L3 cache size, and a 5% higher CPU clock speed.

READ ALSO: Qualcomm 10nm Release Date, News & Update: World's First 48-Core 10nm FinFET Server Chips Debut Via Qualcomm; Leaves Intel In The Dust

TAG Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Apple A14 Bionic
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta Pre-Order Guide: How to Pre-Order, What Bonuses Players Would Receive

'Battlefield 2042' Open Beta Pre-Order Guide: How to Pre-Order, What Bonuses ...
‘RockYou2021’ Data Breach: How to Know if Your Password has been Leaked

‘RockYou2021’ Data Breach: How to Know if Your Password has been Leaked
'Overwatch' OWL June Joust Widowmaker Skin Guide: How to Unlock the 'Ange De La Mort' Skin

'Overwatch' OWL June Joust Widowmaker Skin Guide: How to Unlock the 'Ange De La ...
'PSO2: New Genesis' Released: How to Get It For PC and XBox PLUS How to Check Servers

'PSO2: New Genesis' Released: How to Get It For PC and XBox PLUS How to Check ...
'Overwatch' Cross-Play Beta FAQ: How to Play the FPS Through Linking Between PC, Console

'Overwatch' Cross-Play Beta FAQ: How to Play the FPS Through Linking Between PC...

Popular News

Google Chrome's 'Screenshot' Tool: How Does Screen Capture on Android Made Easy

Dead by Deadlight-Resident Evil Crossover Guide: How to Play as Jill, Leon, and ...

'Pokemon GO' Battle League Guide: How to Get Through, Receive Free Pokemon on ...

LoL:Wild Rift's Patch 2.3 Update Guide: How to Unlock Irelia and Riven for Free ...

MH Rise Update 3.0 Switch Axe, Counterstrike Guide: What Good Builds are ...

How You and Your Friend Can Earn $2K by Playing Video Games

PS5 Restock June 2021 Update: How to Buy via Amazon, Walmart, Other Major ...

Valorant's 'Duality' Player Card Code Guide: How to Redeem Within 48 Hours!

Tips & Tricks to Improve your Escape from Tarkov Gameplay

“#freecodefridaycontest:” How to Win Your Own Xbox Game Code Every Friday
Real Time Analytics