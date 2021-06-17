Five Easy Ways to Become a Pro at World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is among the most complicated games to master. It is a very steep slope to climb, though the use of specific WoW services eases it a bit. However, if you really want to make it as a pro, then you need to put in a lot of effort yourself.

In this article, we will take you through five of the easiest and most rewarding things you can do to get yourself up to pro level and compete in the big leagues.

Do Lots of PUG Raids

You only get better at the things you practice most, and playing World of Warcraft is no exception to that rule. The easiest way by far to become a pro is to play more. Play as much as you can with as many different types of players as you can. Getting used to a wide variety of playstyles will only strengthen your position at the top when you get there.

To do that, engage in PUG raids. PUG stands for a pickup group, or a group of players randomly assigned to each other to play through an instance, quest, or a raid through the matchmaking system. This is the perfect way to gain experience fighting alongside disparate groups and learning your craft.

Join a Guild You Are Comfortable With

The importance of a guild cannot possibly be overstated. A guild is your family in the game, they are your allies, your mentors, and your friends. When you have a problem, a question, or a doubt, your guildmates are the first people you go to.

They will help you know what kind of gear you need, give you strategies and pointers for raids and bosses, and point you towards drops and other out-of-game resources. In short, your guild will play the biggest hand in your improvement.

Which is why it is very important to find a guild you are comfortable with. If you do not feel like you fit, you will never open up. This is unacceptable, and you should wait while looking for the guild that is the right fit for you. You need to trust these people, and that takes time. Which is okay. A good guild is worth its weight in gold.

Employ Every Tool and Resource

You need to know your class inside and out, the talents you are using, how they can be used most advantageously, and keep up to date with strategies relating to your class and playstyle. This can be a lot of research, but the good news is that there are tons of guides and tips you can take advantage of.

Icy Veins has a lot of guides about a lot of classes. WoWhead hosts a number of Discords dedicated to every single class, where you can meet and talk to players who play these classes. This is a goldmine of insight and experience, waiting to be used, and you should take full advantage of them.

Finally, you should follow the top players in the game that also play your class. Track down their Warcraftlogs and look at their data, see what they do and how. Try to replicate their performance and loadout. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, as they say, but in this case, it is also a good way to succeed.

Upgrade Your Cloak All The Way

Cloaks might seem like cosmetic items used to pretty up your avatar, but this is not the case. Leveling up your cloak increases your corruption resistance, which means you can wear more corruption gear - powerful items that will help you out loads in every department.

Upgrading your cloak also makes it easy for you to get to areas of the game which you can clear solo. This is good for you because the more you do alone, the better your ranking will be in the long run. Pairing up with strangers can be strange, and this affords you a chance to do things your way.

Use Boosting Services

Boosting services offer a unique way to get to the top. By using the right one, you can engage a service to build your character the way you want, with the gear and specifications you want. These services employ professional gamers to do this for you on your account, and if you want, you can sit by and watch them go.

Using a boosting service grants you a front-row seat into the life of a pro gamer. If you want to become one, treat this as an internship. Watch, take notes, and learn as much as you can from the player, as this is valuable knowledge gained over years of experience. If you can turn their ceiling into your floor, you will go very far in this world of competitive online gaming.

Conclusion

If you want to be a pro like a CE raider/high key pusher/PvP god, then these are things you'll have to do. At some point, you need to decide if playing WoW at a higher level is something you're really interested in and if so, you'll likely need to commit additional time to researching (this is at least front-loaded) and maintaining a character.

There are ways to do it, as listed in the article, but it needs a lot of discipline and dedication. However, if you do everything we listed out and do them well, you'll be untouchable in no time!