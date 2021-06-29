Esports Summer 2021 - Main Tournaments

Past Dota 2 Tournaments

At the beginning of summer the second season in the new competitive Dota 2 system was adorned with a major. Most of the audience liked the high level of production demonstrated by WePlay - thanks to it the tournament will definitely be long remembered. AniMajor became the second major according to peak viewership (645 000) and the first by hours of views (37.3 mln) - resounding success!

It was especially significant due to the reason that some top-teams had already provided themselves with an invitation to The International and were not motivated enough. As a result, such teams as Secret and IG (the winner of the previous major) left the event at the first stage - Wild Card. If it hadn't been for this fact, the figures would have gone even higher.

LGD and EG made it to the final, at the previous major they had also shown good results - third and second places correspondingly. This time EG finished second. Team Spirit fought well and took 7th-8th place, but it was not enough for getting an invite to TI, Virtus pro lost both of their series and got placed on the 9th-12th positions.

Another significant tournament of the summer was ESL One Summer 2021 - the participants were all most important clubs from Europe and also some other regions. Almost everyone considered this tournament as a part of preparation for TI, so we should not take its results too seriously. The event was victorious for T1, Virtus pro had to play all five maps at the final series for this.

VP again showed how strong they are online, now they just have to transport this gaming to LANs. Alliance became the third - another team that failed the major but performed better at ESL. OG was the fourth, they still have to participate in the qualifiers for TI - they seem to have all chances to get in shape before it starts.

Past CS:GO Tournaments

3 June kicked off IEM Summer 2021 - an online tournament with a good selection of participants. OG made it to the final, and Gambit again became the winner. Recently the team has been unstoppable: the players win almost all cups and take top positions in various ratings. Another important summer tournament is their new achievement - this is BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021. At the final they defeated NaVi, again.

Most Expected Tournaments

6 July will give a start to a CS:GO major - IEM Cologne 2021. For Gambit, it is a chance to put an end on the competition fight showing that they are the strongest in the world. For other contenders - NaVi and others, the major will become a great opportunity to get revenge for their latest failures. In the middle of August there will be another major tournament - ESL Pro League Season 14; it will last a whole month, the teams will play for $750 000.

The International 10 again has problems like last year. This time the Swedish government refused to acknowledge it as an elite event which could help to bypass the forbiddance for foreigners to enter the country. As a result, Valve announced that they are looking for another place - and all of this happens only in half and a month before the start when the active preparation must have already been started. It is still possible to hold TI 10 - the event can take place in such cities as Copenhagen, Bucharest, Cologne, but there are doubts that the tournament will be held on time; it can be rescheduled for autumn. The issues with legal paperwork and organization are unlikely to be settled till August.