Sony Xperia 1 III Pre-Order Guide: Specs,Release Date, Price, and Bonuses

The Xperia 1 III, Sony's next flagship Android phone, is now open for pre-order, just two months after its reveal announcement last April 14th, alongside the Xperia 5 III and the Xperia 10 III.

The new photography-focused phone, according to The Verge, was designed as a complement to Sony's Alpha camera range with its variable periscope-style telephoto lens that can switch between two focal lengths. It also has 5G support and a first-of-its-kind 4K high refresh-rate display.

Sony Xperia 1 III Specs

The Sony Xperia 1 III, according to XDA, has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) microprocessor, which contains a Kryo 680 Prime Core running at 2.84 GHz, three Kryo 680 Performance Cores running at 2.4 GHz, and four Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores running at 1.8 GHz.

The smartphone also run by a Qualcomm Adreno 660 smartphone graphics card, which are used mainly in high-end Android devices, and was integrated within the Snapdragon 888.

It has 12GB of random access memory (RAM), a 256GB internal storage, and a MicroSD card support.

It also has 4,500mAh battery, which it has an up to 3W fast wired charging and a Wireless charging support.

The smartphone's rear camera setup, which is its main feature, consists of a 12MP OIS Primary Camera, a 12MP ultra-wide Secondary camera, the aforementioned 12MP periscope OIS Tertiary Camera, and a 3D iToF sensor Quaternary camera.

The said rear camera setup has features such as the ZEISS optics, a 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with image noise reduction, a 60 fps continuous AF/AE calculations, a Real-time Eye AF, an AI super resolution zoom, the Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye technology, and the Cinema Pro 4K 120fps video recording.

On the front side, the Sony Xperia 1 III has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, coupled with a 100% DCI-P3 and HDR BT.2020, making those images appeared on the screen even more richer and vivid,

The screen itself is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Sony Xperia 1 III can connect up to 5G (Sub-6Hz) mobile data, has Bluetooth 5.x, a 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi, and can do GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

It also has a full range front-firing stereo speaker that can output Hi-Res 260 Reality Audio, and output a 360 Spatial Sound over headphones.

Release Date, Price, and Pre-Order Bonuses

The Sony Xperia 1 III will be sold in United States on August 19th for a price of $1,299.99, however, according to The Verge, it is now available today for preorder, which can be done through Sony's own online store.

According to GSMArena.com, bonuses for pre-order include a free pair of WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds and a total of 43,200 Call of Duty Mobile CP Points, which it can be retrieved and used in game.

