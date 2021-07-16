How To Surprise Your Followers

Your follower fan base is special because they support you, your content, and any products you have to offer. You can treat your followers by surprising them with interesting news, prizes, and other things of value that will put a smile on their faces. It isn't always easy to find ways to increase your engagement with your followers. Fortunately, there are apps available that can give you incredible ideas.



Ways You Can Surprise Your Followers

You can make your followers love you even more by surprising them with something new. Use your creativity to invent new tactics over time.

Giveaways

This is always exciting for followers who want to celebrate your success with you. It also allows you to provide merchandise that your followers can wear to promote you. You can read more here on the type of podcast merchandise you can feature. Give away a product you sell, signed books, clothing items, or free access to exclusive content. If you don't have items to give away, consider partnering with someone who can give away a valuable item to your customers in exchange for promotions. One great idea is to create a goodie bag that has a number of different items that relate to the content you provide. Some items can be inside jokes and other gimmicks that your followers would deeply relate to or appreciate.

Feature a Follower

Another way to give back and surprise followers is by featuring their stories. You can ask them to get interviewed by you so you can get to know a devoted follower. Then, you can share their story on your podcast and show your appreciation for their support. Every time you give a shout-out, this will encourage more followers to interact with you and can drive their engagement. You can do this on a monthly or yearly basis, and this will always be a surprise to the follower you pick. Perhaps you can also feature followers that are wearing your gear. Ask them to tag you on social media platforms in their most creative posts wearing something from your merchandise line. You can feature the best ones and continue to encourage online interaction. Staying in tune and communicative with your followers helps increase your fan base.

Use Apps for Neat Rewards

There are several cool tools that you can use to improve your customer reward system. For example, if you want to grow your business, you can use KingSumo. This app allows your followers to join viral giveaways by entering their email. You can set a timeline, then choose the number of winners you want for this giveaway, and it will select winners for you. You can use Rafflecopter to create a giveaway for hundreds to thousands of people. It provides flexible billing and other tools which allow you to interact with a large fanbase. Outgrow is another tool that helps you launch a contest or giveaway in record time. It provides over 1000 templates that you can use to release your next contest. It has a ton of other interesting interactive tools which help you to increase follower engagement. For example, it has chatbots, quizzes, polls, and surveys.

More Ideas on Surprising Your Fan Base

If you want additional ideas, you can try checking out cool merchandise ideas. You can surprise followers with hats, hoodies, shirts, and more.