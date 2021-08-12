4 Tips to Keep You Healthy During Long Play Sessions

Whether you're kicking back with the latest PC release on a Sunday or enjoying an all-nighter playing trivia board games with friends, it's a good idea to watch out for your health while playing for long periods. Gaming can be fun but both your physical and mental health can take a hit if you're not careful about how you do it. Here are some tips to keep in mind during long play sessions.

1 - Stay hydrated

It's easy to lose track of how thirsty you are while gaming, so it's important to find ways to maintain your water intake. This could mean having a water bottle next to you while playing so you'll remember to drink water or setting regular reminders on your phone so you'll get up and get some water. Energy drinks can help too, as can sodas and coffee. You may have heard that the latter two dehydrate you, and the diuretic properties of caffeine will indeed make you lose water a little faster later in the day, but both types of drinks will still have an overall positive effect on your hydration level.

Remember: staying hydrated is not only good for your health but also for your gaming performance. There's a reason why professional players carry around water bottles when they're playing in tournaments. The brain needs a lot of water to function properly, and even being slightly dehydrated can affect your cognitive ability.

2 - Stretch

Staying sitting in one position for long periods is generally not good for your circulatory system. So try to take a short break every couple of hours or so to stretch your arms and maybe walk around for a few minutes. This will help get the blood flowing, and it can prevent you from feeling too sore at the end of your play session. This is also a good time to stock up on water and snacks.

3 - Avoid junk foods

While sweet and salty snacks are a fine indulgence when done in moderation, if you go on long play sessions several times a week it's best if you avoid indulging in these every time. This doesn't mean you can't eat if you're the type who feels peckish while playing, just try changing up what types of snacks you're going for. There are plenty of brands that make all-natural snacks that aren't as full of fats and sugars, and you can replace sodas with juice, sugar-free sports drinks, or even a nice cup of ice tea.

If you're playing board games with a group of friends, consider encouraging them to bring some homemade healthy snacks for the play session. Even plain sliced apples can work well in this scenario, so great cooking skills are not a requirement.

4 - Rest your mind

People who go on long drives frequently often refer to the phenomenon of highway hypnosis, which is the feeling of driving while in a sort of trance. It's almost like going on auto-pilot. And gaming for long periods can induce a similar type of feeling, especially if you're doing something repetitive in the game. This isn't necessarily bad, but spending long periods in that state can be both physically and mentally draining.

The solution is to take a break every few hours. Go do stuff around the house, text some friends, or switch to a different game. Anything to jog you out of that trance for a little while. This will allow you to return to your main game feeling more energized later, and it will help make the play session as a whole a lot less draining.