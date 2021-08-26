Data protection: What it is and why it is important

Data protection is a set of strategies you follow to keep all the data you handle safe. Businesses incur thousands of dollars of loss every year due to the negligence of data protection. Taking proper measures to maintain the data secure will save ample money, time, effort and ensure the concerned parties don't face any significant loss. Data protection is an essential aspect for every individual and business, and it is a must for everyone to follow specific steps connected with data safety.

What does data protection really mean?

Data protection means implementing a set of well-defined plans to keep personal and business data safe. Companies should protect vital data in a private area with limited access to essential workers. The office should have strict rules regarding who can get data, download restrictions, and file copying limitations to protect the data.

Businesses should not compromise the integrity of information handled in any way by selling it to third parties. Indulging in such activities will make the customers lose trust in your business and damage the brand reputation.

Individuals should protect their personal, medical, and financial data by keeping it secure using digital wallets, password managers, and the best antivirus and malware protection services.

There is no single or defined solution to protect your data as technology keeps evolving. Stay updated and use the latest tools and emerging apps or devices. Data protection is a continuous process that individuals should not neglect at any cost to stay safe in this increasingly prying digital world.

Significance of data protection

Data protection is growing into a vital issue in the modern-day digital workspace. The tremendous rise of system dependency, cloud computing, and BYOD - bring your own device practices force organizations to worry about protecting their core data.

Loss of data might result in loss of critical information, which stalls the operation or slows down the company's daily activities. On the other hand, well-protected data can be used for various analytics and create well-defined company plans. Data falling in the hands of competitors will affect businesses significantly and individuals badly by compromising their privacy.

Data security and data protection are interchangeable terms used commonly and implementing them effectively is crucial for every individual as well as business. It will keep you away from third-party software vulnerabilities and data breaches.

A data breach can turn into a disaster for anyone, and it can happen when individuals don't follow a proper strategy to protect the data. Taking proper methods prevents them from getting into trouble with the law and avoids non-compliance fees. Personal data often gets leaked through carelessness or lack of awareness resulting in serious identity theft and financial looting.

Personal Data protection goals

Individuals should set clear data protection goals which will help them safeguard their information, prevent accidental leakage and prevent theft attempts. The goals should aim to protect the individual's identity and all the private information leading to that identity.

For that, people should never disclose their vital data to anybody or leave their devices unattended or unprotected. They should hide all sensitive personal information from social media and public profiles on various websites.

Individuals should never share their important information like social security numbers with strangers. They should be cautious about whom they befriend online and check their identity thoroughly. One of the ways to do that is to use Nuwber - type the person's name or phone number in the search bar and analyze the details that come up.

Leakage of personal data may lead to identity theft and various legal implications of the robbery. Misused personal information might enable criminals to use an innocent person's identity to commit multiple crimes and blame it on them. Always:

● Protect all digital documents with a password

● Keep all identity related digital documents in an encrypted format

● Mask credit card details while doing online shopping

● Use paid email services with extra safety to receive bank, medical and insurance emails

● Keep the system, laptop, and smartphone protected by using reputed security software

Data safety for businesses

No company wants to see their name occur on the data breach list. It severely compromises the brand's reputation among the customers and makes them choose another service provider. The frequent media coverage about enormous data breaches in huge companies like Equinox and Yahoo has created good customer awareness regarding data safety.

Customers expect their banks, hospitals, and other service providers to take data protection seriously, showcase how their sensitive information is secured, and require full disclosure of data protection policies. Huge corporate companies have to yield to their customer and partner demands to invest in enterprise-grade data protection. It is a legal requirement to protect Personally Identifiable Information or PII every small business collects according to the CCPA and GDPR law requirements.

It is unacceptable to hope that your business partners, employees, and other individuals are doing the right thing and taking the necessary steps to protect sensitive data. Over 50% of data breaches occur through employee carelessness or internal faults.

Massive conglomerates are taking internal collaboration and training to upgrade their systems and learn about the latest strategies. They offer various training to their staff to create awareness about data protection practices. The employees work only on secured platforms and ensure each action is compliant with data security rules and regulations. Investing in data security and training is like creating a virtual shield to keep yourself safe from hackers.

Conclusion

Individuals should protect their data by taking such steps as using paid emails, password-protecting essential documents, and installing robust security software to safeguard the system and smartphone.

Businesses should invest in the customized security solutions and train their employees to adhere to data security measures. Both small and huge corporate companies should give equal importance to safeguarding their data.

Understanding data protection, the laws related to it, and taking steps to comply with them will help avoid data theft and non-compliance issues. Safe data gives you peace of mind and acts as a virtual protective net to keep all your secrets secured and invisible from hackers.