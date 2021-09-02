New World by Amazon Games or Blizzard’s WoW TBC Classic? What is The Best Choice for the Upcoming Fall?

In the ever evolving world of MMORP games, World of Warcraft appears to be still dominating. On 3rd June, Blizzard opened the gates to the "Dark Portal", officially releasing the first expansion of the World of Warcraft: Classic known as The Burning Crusade. Millions of WoW Classic players, both active and inactive appeared online travelling through the Dark Portal from the continent of Azeroth to the shattered world of Draenor, known as Outland. The expansion, now known as WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade was announced during Blizconline in February this year. WoW Classic is the oldest version of World of Warcraft, released back in 2004. The game developed throughout the years with several upgrades known as The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, The Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth and the contemporary Shadowlands. The game-play drastically changed during those expansions, and players started to participate in private servers projects known as Nostalrius Begins, whose petitions triggered the re-development and release of WoW Classic in 2019. Following it's massive success, the game started to decline and the release of the TBC expansion brought new fresh content which re-engaged the declined player-base.

The Burning Crusade expansion is bringing back flying mounts, Jewelcrafting profession, Arena PvP combat, level 70 cap among other features previously unavailable in the Vanilla Classic. It comes with the popular race known as the Blood Elves (for the Horde faction) and Draenei (for the Alliance).

For many, The Burning Crusade was and remains the best WoW experience and expansion. Even though it was released before summer's start, the phase 2 will be rolling at the end of the summer which triggers the raiding to Serpentshrine Cavern, The Eye in the Tempest Keep, and finally, for the players who love PvP, Arena Combat Season 1. And all of it, it seems just like a warm-up with the ultra-popular raids Mount Hyjal and Black Temple scheduled for release during mid-fall as phase 3 of the expansion project.

New World by Amazon Games

It feels like something fresh is finally on the horizon. A fantasy game based on the Atlantean myth, set in the 16th Century Atlantic Ocean on the island called Aeternum. Players will delve into magic and fantasy, joining factions like The Marauders, The Covenant, The Syndicate. Finally, players will be able to develop their own play styles as there are no fixed classes. The playstyle is largely based on the choice of weapons, which range from 2 handed ones, 1 handed ones with shields, magical staves and even renaissance-style muskets. Unlike World of Warcraft, New World players can actually conquer towns and cities, and choose to skill up all of the available crafting, gathering and refining professions, rather than selecting just 2. The game's release is just a month away (to become available on 28th September), after major setbacks related to the Covid-pandemic, with ongoing closed and forthcoming open beta testing.

It remains to be seen which one will be the player's top choice during the forthcoming fall season. Whether TBC will keep topping the charts or New World will become the dominant one, one thing is certain - farming gold or known as coin in both games will remain a difficult and bothersome task.