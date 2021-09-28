'CoD Warzone, Black Ops Cold War’ Oktoberfest Bundle DLC Guide: How to Get + What Players Could Expect

It is time to take a chug a big glass of beer while shooting opponents for the win as Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings in the "Tracer Pack: Oktoberfest Bundle" downloadable content (DLC) pack.

Players can now celebrate the annual Bavarian festival at home thanks to the said bundle, which will contain Oktoberfest­-themed in-game items, ranging from outfits, to weapons, and even ammunition.

Celebrate Oktoberfest, the Call of Duty Way

The Tracer Pack: Oktoberfest Bundle, according to Gamespot, contains the Lederhosen Operator Skin for Buck, as well as the weapon blueprints for the Hefeweizen AK-74u submachine gun and the Kolsch XM4 assault rifle.

These said weapons feature a sleek green and brown color scheme, with magazine that has "Prost!" written on it.

Once built, the said weapons will have Beer Tracers, which can shoot beer cans instead of live ammunition, celebrating every kill with a splash of beer.

The said bundle also comes with the "Tapped Out" finishing move, which an Operator will the enemy on the back of the head, then grab it and followed it up with a headbutt.

Then, it will toss the enemy to the ground, and will perform a sideflip, kicking the said enemy in the head while lying on the floor. This can be done either the target is standing or in prone.

Another variant of the said finishing move is when the Operator grab a downed enemy and flips it to the ground, then it proceeds to a backward roll, where it will kick the enemy in the face at the end.

The Warzone variant of "Tapped Out" is much similar to its normal downed variant, however one an Operator grabs a downed enemy, it will just flip it to the other side.

Other in-game items that players will have once they got the Oktoberfest Bundle include the Keg Tap ballistic knife, the Happy Hour watch, the Tankard gun charm, the "Prost!" animated calling card, and the "Zum Wohl!" animated emblem.

How to Get the Bundle

The Tracer Pack: Octoberfest Bundle DLC, according to Collider, will be sold for 2,400 Call of Duty Points, and can be purchased via the game's Store. Once purchased, players can partake in its Operator Mission, where they can grab the Lederhosen Operator Skin, as well as Call of Duty Points, after clearing it.

The Oktoberfest Bundle will be one of the last in-game Bundles that both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone will offer its players for its Season 5, as the current season of the said games, according to Gamespot, will end in early October to make room for its Season 6.

The other Tracer Pack Bundles that both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War also offered include the Brain Washed Reactive Bundle, the Ghostship Mastercraft Bundle, the Hudson Operator Bundle, the Judge Dredd Bundle, the Motocross Bundle, the Pharaoh's Pet Mastercraft Bundle, and the Tagger III Bundle.

