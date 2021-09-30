How difficult is blockchain coding?

Today's high school graduates may have little knowledge of blockchain technology. Today it is used primarily for cryptocurrency settlements. There is not enough knowledge about such professions.

No one doubts that in the future the overwhelming majority of professions will be closely related to computer technology. Therefore one must take into account that one cannot do without computer literacy. This is an integral part of our life. Moreover, the rapid development of technology leads to regular replenishment of the list of professions. And there are new specialties for custom blockchain development.

Not so long ago a completely new software development appeared. It's blockchain technology. It is still little known to a wide range of users. Due to its fundamental difference, this technology has practical use in the security system. Naturally, the study and implementation of this technology leads to the need to create several specialties at once. There are blockchain engineers, developers and researchers.

Who is a blockchain ​​engineer, blockchain ​​developer?

Blockchain engineers and developers are specialists in the field of IT technology of a wide range. They are engaged in blockchain development and writing smart contacts. They are working with decentralized services and cryptographic tools. A high degree of protection is required. It's, first of all, in the financial sector. Its use is advisable in structures where personal information about citizens is stored in electronic form.

The need for specialists to work with such a direction of IT technologies as blockchain is growing rapidly. First of all, this direction is in demand in the field of security of the digital economy. The new format is gradually gaining popul is important. It helps to achieve a higher level of protection of personal information from hacker attacks on blockchain supply chain.

Since the technology is relatively young, it is almost impossible to find "clean" blockchain developers. Moreover, new tools and platforms are constantly appearing that need to be mastered on the go. As a rule, everything is in beta versions, which means that those who have a base of close skills and a great desire to learn something new come to the sphere.

Although blockchain development differs from classical development, it is built on its principles. Among the must-have skills - confident knowledge of programming languages. These are such as Java, Python, Golang, less often C ++, Rust and others. To work with smart contracts, you need knowledge of Node.JS, the Ethereum virtual machine. You can go into the development of new protocols and networks. Then you will need more serious knowledge. Without understanding the principles of encryption at a high level it will be difficult. And must be knowledge about peer-to-peer interaction and its implementation can also be useful. In general, it is worth understanding the administration of local / global Internet networks. Also here is encryption, p2p protocol. Professionals know game theory, mathematical statistics, data exchange protocols, architecture of existing networks.

Those who decide to develop in this area will have to constantly face the requirements for new networks, protocols, libraries. Projects vary in complexity. it's from writing simple auxiliary smart contacts to implementing a full-fledged online exchange with cold wallets. And there are virtual transactions. As in IT in general, you need to quickly adapt to tasks. You must not be afraid to analyze new material.

It is worth considering a different path and for those who do not like experimenting. You must look for mistakes, quickly switching from one task to another. Success in blockchain directly depends on whether the developer is ready to try something new. He must be an active member of the open source community.

You can also say that there are no junes in this area. The blockchain does not tolerate those who do not have fundamental knowledge of programming. In any company whose clients need a distributed database. And programmers will be considered for a project only if they have experience in commercial development.

Blockchain technology is applicable not only in the economy of the future. But also in those areas where it is necessary to improve the security of confidential information. The peculiarities of the blockchain system are a continuous and sequential chain in which copies (blocks) are stored. They are kept independently of each other on electronic media. There is no possibility of penetration by third-party users. In comparison with modern banking multi-level security systems, it's an absolute advantage.

What personalities should be a blockchain ​​specialist?

The specificity of this profession is a wide range of knowledge in the field of IT technologies. Also it's finance and accounting. Accordingly, a person who has chosen this type of activity must have outstanding analytical abilities. Here should be paid attention, patience and perseverance.

Combining programming with the financial sphere requires accuracy and precision in work. A developer whose job it is to create a design must also have a certain amount of creativity. Blockchain technology specialists need knowledge of mathematics and computer science. As well as programming languages ​​at a level not lower than a bachelor's degree. Communication skills and knowledge of legal aspects will be useful to promote the product.