'Pokemon Go' Gothita Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Version, Weakness, Counters, Moveset, and More

As a part of its Part 1: Creepy Companions sub-event of its Halloween event, Gothita will be featured in Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour.

Trainers will now have the opportunity to catch the Psychic-type Pokemon from the Unova region today, October 19th, from 6:00 Pm top 7:00 PM local time.

In that said time period, according to Gosunoob.com, their spawn rates will be increased, and special rewards like double Catch XP and Gothita Candies will be given away.

For Trainers who wanted to catch a Shiny Gothita, according to Dual Shockers, there will not be one as the Shiny version of the said Pokemon will not be appearing in Pokemon Go.

If there is one, its spawn rate will not be increased, and they are not guaranteed that they will meet one.

Gothita Weakness, Counters

In order to defeat, and caught, Gothita once they encountered it during the Spotlight Hour, Trainers must know its weakness, as well as how to counter it.

Gothita is a Psychic-type Pokemon. According to the chart provided by Eurogamer, Psychic-type Pokemon are weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon, as well as attacks that are based on the said types.

Because of this fact, Trainers must have Pokemon that are under said types, or has attacks that are based on those types.

According to the Pokemon Go's Gameinfo.io page, they can consider adding Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball) in their team before encountering Gothita, as well as Gengar (Lick/Hex/Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball), either of the Antique or Phony version of Polteageist (Hex, Shadowball), and either of the Confined or Unbound version of Hoopa (Astonish, Shadowball).

They can also consider adding in Dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai (Snarl/Feint Attack, Dark Pulse/Shadow Ball), Zoroark (Snarl, Foul Play), Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play), Absol (Snarl, Payback/Dark Pulse/Megahorn), Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse), Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse), and Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play).

For Bug-types, all of the versions of Genesect, including a Drive-less one, can be a good addition to the team with its Fury Cutter and X-Scissor moves. They can also add in Volcarona (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz) Escavalier (Bug Bite, Megahorn), Pinsir (Bug Bite/Fury Cutter, X-Scissor), Yanmega (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz), and Scizor (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor).

Other possible Pokemon that can be added for an encounter with Gothita include Cursola (Hex/Astonish, Shadow Ball), Shadow Rider Calyrex (Confusion/Take Down, Shadow Ball), Attack Form Deoxyz (Poison Jab/Zen Headbutt, Dark Pulse), Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball), and Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball).

Possible Movesets

Once caught, Trainers must understand Gothita in order to use the Psychic-type Pokemon efficiently, especially in player-versus-player (PvP) situations. It has a base Attack stat of 98, a base Defense stat of 112, and a basta Stamina stat of 128.

The best moves that they can teach for Gothita, according to Gameinfo.io, are Confusion for its Quick Move and Psychic for its Charged Move, a combination that has the total damage per second (DPS), as well as the best moveset for PvP battles.

Aside from that, they can also teach Pound as its secondary Quick Move, and either Psybeam or Psyshock as its secondary Charged Move.

