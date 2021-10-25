Instagram Tests Out Tools for Creators to Collaborate with Shops: How do They Work

Instagram is now testing new tools in order to create a best place for creators to earn profit while doing what they love and help several business and brands to promote themselves in the social networking site.

The said tools, according to a blog post in their website, will bridge between the two parties and help them collaborate on Instagram through several projects like brand partnerships and commerce-related ones.

New Tools to Use

One of the said tools that content creators will be using in Instagram is the features for branded partnership content, which will help them be discovered with several brands while making it easier for them to communicate.

We love when creators and brands collaborate — so we added a little bit of ✨ spice ✨ to make things easier.



Today, we’re announcing new ways for creators and brands to collaborate. 🤝💕 — Instagram (@instagram) October 22, 2021

With the said tool, according to TechCrunch, they can now add a digital storefront to showcase a brand's product or collections once they are affiliated to it using the "View Shop" button on their profile.

While the said storefront is still active in their profile, they can able to earn a commission based on sales.

Creators can also add any brands that they are interested in working by browsing to their Preferred Brand Partners list, giving them priority when said brands are looking for creators that they want to collaborate for their products in the future.

In line with this, Instagram also rolled out a new folder within its Direct Messages that are exclusively for "partnership messages."

With the said new inbox folder, both the creator and the brand can easily manage their messages regarding content partnerships, as they will get priority placements, as well as they will skip the requests folder in order to avoid any missed opportunities.

Another tool that Instagram is testing for this purpose is the ability for brands to have an option to use data and unique filters to discover any suitable creators for their planned campaigns.

According to Zee News, said brands can now browse creators who are fit to their criteria that are based on several factors like age, gender, and follower count. They can also organize shortlists in order to manage content creators they are partnering with, as well as multiple campaigns that they organizing.

They can now also create branded content ads using Instagram's Reels, which creators can enable to do from any of their tagged feeds, stories, and reels featuring them with the new account permissions.

According to Instagram, they are still testing said features with a small-group of creators and brands within the United States, such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, Eva NYC, Dr. Dennis Gross, Hawthorne, and Keys Soulcare.

Instagram is not the only digital social media platform that is working towards creating an easier environment between creators and brands.

TikTok, for example, had initiated their Creator Marketplace that helps several brands discover top content creators for their brand campaigns.

Pinterest, on the other hand, also rolled out similar tools to help said creators to team up with brands in the platform.

