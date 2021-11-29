Black Week 2021 for PlayStation & Xbox One gamers – a list of the most interesting promotions in the UK

It is happening! It's that wonderful time for all lovers of home appliances, electronics, and gamers once again -- Black Week. It is a real consumer holiday and a festival of low prices. However, as we know nowadays, due to the multitude of different companies and promotions, it is difficult to identify those that are most worthy of attention, so we decided to prepare a list of Xbox, PS4 and PS5 Black Friday accessories that we can purchase at a bargain price during this time. Let's get started!

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday to Black Week

Black Friday is a tradition originating in the United States to mark the start of Christmas shopping and usually happens on the first Friday after Thanksgiving. That is when the most popular shops offered the most attractive promotions, especially on electronic products. Luckily for us, this holiday quickly took root in the United Kingdom as well. After Black Friday, with the advancement of technology came another consumer holiday - Cyber Monday, which is an analogous celebration, and the only difference is the place, namely the main promotions take place in the sphere of online shops. And now it is even better, the best shops offer us Black Week, which is up to seven days of extremely good promotions, freebies and price reductions on most products. And just because of the length of this holiday and the number of promotions available, we thought you'd find a little guide to Black Week 2021 useful.

The most interesting promotions for Xbox, PS4 and PS5 gamers in 2021

Black Friday & Cyber Monday console deals

For a year that saw the introduction of the PS5, the lack of interesting deals on the PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles themselves for Black Friday was surprising. We were probably all expecting some pretty impressive aggressive discounts in an attempt to get rid of old stock as next-gen consoles are upcoming. Not this time, there were too few consoles of this type, and the reductions were hardly satisfactory. Unfortunately, in this case, devotees of this generation of consoles have to do without a taste and settle for interesting Black Friday PS4 accessories, such as personalised PS4 controllers (https://eu.aimcontrollers.com/ps4-configurator/). The same is true of PS5, as the latest generation of consoles is hard to find, and those looking to buy them are unlikely to find much in the way of discounts either online or in-store. There will be some wonderful Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 accessories (https://eu.aimcontrollers.com/ps5-controllers/), but we'll talk about that in just a moment. If we talk about the Xbox console, on the other hand, the S version can be found at an attractive price, but unfortunately, the X still holds the same price.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday console accessories deals

This year, gamers should be delighted by the number of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox accessories promotions such as high-tech monitors, headsets and controllers. The best prices on Xbox, PS4 and PS5 accessories are, of course, offered by the biggest and most popular companies such as Sony, Microsoft and AimControllers. The latter offer not only discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 accessories but all week long. What kind of discounts? As much as -70€ between 12 and 24 November on all the most popular items. Just type in "Cyber Monday Xbox accessories", "Black Friday PS5 accessories", or "PS4 accessories black Friday" on the website or in the search engine to enjoy personalised controllers as much as £70-80 cheaper! Besides, some interesting promotions are offered by companies like Amazon, Verry, CDKeys, Currys, and Argos! So we recommend signing up for their newsletters, or adding selected Black Friday PS4 accessories to your cart and buying when their price drops.

Interesting deals:

Personalized PS4, PS5 and Xbox controllers by AimControllers -70-80£ off - a real steal for this kind of professional equipment you may customize both in terms of appearance and functionalities.

PS5 DualSense controller | FIFA 22 | £119.98 £99 at Currys - Get £20 off - the best way to buy FIFA. Priced at £99 for the latest version of the game and the new DualSense controller, this is a great deal considering you'd normally spend over £100.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday game deals

Alongside Cyber Monday Xbox deals, all the major shops in the UK are offering once smaller and once larger promotions on games for the console. The list of discounted games will certainly include releases such as Deathloop or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, as well as remakes of games such as Black Mesa, ATOM RPG, Metro Exodus, Pillars of Eternity 2, Civilization 6, Titanfall 2, Fallout 4, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. However, it's fair to say that these won't be as big as, say, Cyber Monday PS4 accessories.

Black Friday sales on Steam

As well as promotions at major electronics shops, Black Week is also taking place online, more specifically on platforms such as Steam, so be sure to check out the promotions there! According to the organizers - it is going to be big this year!

Black Week for PlayStation & Xbox One gamers - a summary

In conclusion, we are sorry to say that this year, gamers will not be able to enjoy a low-priced Xbox or PS5 console purchase, but there are plenty of discounts available online for games, headphones, and other accessories for both Sony and Microsoft hardware fans. So if you've been looking for smaller accessories or need a new game for a while, this is the time for you.