Night City 2045 Brings a Massive New 'Cyberpunk 2077' Sourcebook Ahead of the Cyberpunk 2045 Release Date

Night City 2045 gives Cyberpunk fans a fuller look at the city's past, long before the events of "Cyberpunk 2077." As a Cyberpunk RED sourcebook, it adds more detail to the setting, making Night City feel larger, more layered, and easier to use for tabletop storytelling.

What Night City 2045 adds

Night City 2045 is built as a deep dive into the city during the Time of the Red. It focuses on how the city works, who controls it, and what daily life looks like in this earlier era. That gives readers and game masters a clearer sense of how the setting differs from the version seen in "Cyberpunk 2077".

The sourcebook also widens the city's scope by covering districts, factions, and local power structures. It is less about one story and more about building a usable world. That makes it especially valuable for anyone running a campaign or following Cyberpunk lore closely.

Why the pre-2077 setting matters

Setting the book decades before 2077 helps explain how Night City became the place fans already know. The earlier timeline shows a city still shaped by recovery, instability, and shifting control. That context adds weight to the worldbuilding and gives the setting more historical depth.

It shows Night City in a transitional era.

It connects major franchise events across the timeline.

It gives players a different tone from "Cyberpunk 2077".

This is one reason the book has drawn attention beyond tabletop audiences. As Polygon noted in its coverage, the appeal is not just the release itself but the chance to explore a crucial part of Cyberpunk history.

Cyberpunk RED sourcebook details

As a Cyberpunk RED sourcebook, Night City 2045 is designed to support gameplay and storytelling. It gives game masters material they can use to build missions, neighborhoods, and faction tensions. It also provides enough background to make the city feel consistent and alive.

According to R. Talsorian Games, the book is part of a larger effort to flesh out Night City in detail. OpenCritic's reporting also highlighted how much attention the project is getting as a major Cyberpunk release. Together, those sources show that the book is being positioned as an important addition to the franchise rather than a minor supplement.

Cyberpunk 2045 release date and fan interest

The Cyberpunk 2045 release date has also become a major search point for fans following the project. Reporting around the book indicates strong interest in both the PDF and physical editions, with preorder activity helping drive attention. That rollout has made the sourcebook one of the most talked-about tabletop items in the Cyberpunk space.

It expands Night City lore. It gives fans a pre-2077 perspective. It supports tabletop play with more usable content.

Night City 2045 stands out because it blends lore, setting detail, and practical game use. For readers looking for a new way into Cyberpunk's world, it offers a strong reason to revisit Night City from a different era.