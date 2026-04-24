'Gran Turismo 7' April 2026 Update: Twingo Drifts, 964 Rarity, U9 Fury

"Gran Turismo 7" rolls out its April 2026 Update with standout additions like the Renault Twingo, blending nostalgia and high-tech thrills for racers worldwide.

This 1.69 patch keeps the game fresh on PS5 and PS4, drawing players to its expanded garage and track challenges.

'Gran Turismo 7' April 2026 Update Highlights

"Gran Turismo 7"'s latest free update hit servers on April 23, 2026, after a short maintenance window around 06:00 UTC. The roughly 1GB download pushed the total car count past 565, spotlighting three fresh models: the quirky Renault Twingo '93, ultra-rare Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau (964) '93, and electric beast Yangwang U9 '24. GTPlanet detailed the full reveal early, noting how these picks mix everyday fun with collector appeal. New World Circuits races and Power Pack tweaks round out changes that keep online lobbies buzzing.

Players jumped online post-patch to snag early wins, with events tailored to test each car's strengths—from city drifts to hypercar sprints. Polyphony Digital'sf official news page confirmed the rollout timing, making it easy for global fans to sync up without missing leaderboards. Scapes photography got a vertical camera boost too, letting creators capture dynamic shots of the newcomers mid-action.

Renault Twingo '93 Steals the Show

The Renault Twingo '93 lands in Used Cars rotation for just 14,000 credits, a steal for its playful handling. This 1993 French city car packs a 1.2-liter inline-4 OHV engine churning 58 to 75 horsepower, paired with skinny tires that beg for slides on low-grip surfaces. Fans adore its boxy '90s vibe, plasticky bumpers, and lightweight frame—ideal for custom liveries or mixed-grid races where it dances past supercars.

Tuning shines here, especially with fresh engine swaps like the Honda Civic K24, ramping output near 400 HP for wild contrasts. Grind daily Used Car deals to lock it in, then hit tracks like Brand Hatch's tight corners. Its cult status in Japan and Europe adds lore, turning casual spins into community memes. Expect multiplayer queues filled with Twingo swarms, proving small cars pack a big personality in "Gran Turismo 7".

Key Twingo strengths include:

Affordable entry : 14K Cr price fits new collectors.

: 14K Cr price fits new collectors. Drift-ready chassis : Thin tires excel in handbrake turns.

: Thin tires excel in handbrake turns. Swap versatility: K24 or similar boosts make it a sleeper.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau (964) '93 Rarity

Priced at 1,200,000 credits in Legends Cars rotation, the 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau stands out with only 86 real-world units ever built. Its 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-6 delivers 381 HP, hitting 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and topping 180 mph. Air-cooled toughness defines this 964-era icon, perfect for Gr.1 historic battles or Nürburgring endurance runs.

The April 2026 Update marks the first GT-series appearance for this Turbo S variant, complete with a 992 turbo engine swap option for modern punch. Watch Legends dealer cycles closely—stock rotates fast for high-demand classics. Pair it with widebody kits for time attacks, where its rear-engine balance shines under pressure. GTPlanet forums lit up with setup shares, helping players dial in lap records right away.

Porsche highlights at a glance:

Limited production history adds prestige. Air-cooled roar immerses in retro drives. Engine swaps unlock 992-era power gains.

Yangwang U9 '24 Electric Powerhouse

Brand Central stocks the 2024 Yangwang U9 for 350,000 credits, BYD's quad-motor EV hypercar unleashing 1,286 HP. It blasts 0-62 mph in 2.36 seconds, thanks to DiSus-X active suspension that "jumps" over bumps and a massive swan-neck wing for straight-line grip. Styled by ex-Lamborghini designer Wolfgang Egger, it screams futuristic aggression on tracks like Yas Marina.

This standard U9—not the teased 3,000 HP Xtreme—still dominates Hypercar Parade events, with instant torque overwhelming rivals off the line. Battery management feels seamless in-game, letting pilots focus on apexes without range anxiety. PlayStation Blog touched on its debut alongside Gran Turismo World Series news, hyping EV fans for top-speed duels.

U9 performance specs:

Quad motors: 1,286 total HP.

Acceleration: 0-62 mph in 2.36s.

Suspension tech: Active "jumping" for bumps.

Fresh Races and Power Pack Upgrades

The update drops three World Circuits tailored to the stars:

Hypercar Parade (Yas Marina, 5 laps): U9 territory, 90,000 Cr payout. Schwarzwald League (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve): Balanced grid for Porsche prowess. World Touring Car 900 (Autódromo de Interlagos, 12 laps Gr.2): 170,000 Cr for tuned entries.

Power Pack owners score big with garage car eligibility in weekly challenges—race your Twingo or swapped Porsche for 1.6 million Cr rewards. Nürburgring Endurance II Reverse adds a 911 RSR grind up to 6 million Cr with bonuses. Extra Menu unlocks muscle cars like Chevelle SS at Collector Level 55, while Seasonal events rotate the trio.

Engine Swaps and Tuning Essentials

Ten new swaps expand creativity:

V12 Gr.2 McLaren F1 GTR for 650S or Lexus LFA (~10M Cr value).

Honda Civic K24 across Renaults, including Twingo.

Porsche 992 Turbo for the 964 Leichtbau.

Suzuki Gr.3 V8 for Mégane or Scirocco.

Physics tweaks refine power restrictors and swap balance, smoothing competitive edges. Scapes' "Move Camera Up/Down III" aids photo hunters, and Cafe/Museum pages detail Yangwang lore. Community spots like GTPlanet track hidden changes, from dealer glitches to credit multipliers.

Grind Tips for April 2026 Update Success

Launch into Brand Central for the U9, monitor Used Cars for Twingo drops, and time Legends visits for Porsche grabs. Chain Hypercar Parade wins with Power Pack dailies to fund swaps fast. Test Twingo drifts at Tokyo Expressway, Porsche historics at Spa, and U9 sprints at Le Mans. Leaderboards shift quickly—tuned setups from YouTube vids give early edges. Muscle car roulettes via Extra Menu sweeten long sessions.

Maximize Credits with 'Gran Turismo 7's New Patch

Hypercar Parade and Interlagos hauls stack neatly with 6M Cr Nürburgring bonuses, fueling Twingo swaps or Porsche bids before rotations end. Renault Twingo '93 setups steal casual fun, while Porsche and U9 push pro tiers—dive in now for the full April 2026 Update rush.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the new World Circuits events?

Hypercar Parade runs 5 laps at Yas Marina (90k Cr win), Schwarzwald League at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, and World Touring Car 900 covers 12 laps at Interlagos (170k Cr). Nürburgring Endurance II Reverse adds up to 6M Cr bonuses in the 911 RSR.

2. Does the Power Pack now use garage cars?

Yes, weekly Power Pack Challenges let owners enter personal garage cars instead of presets, rewarding up to 1.6M Cr for three races. Track progress via World Map or Event Select notifications.

3. What engine swaps came with the update?

Ten additions include V12 Gr.2 McLaren F1 GTR for McLaren 650S/Lexus LFA, Honda Civic K24 for Renaults like Twingo, Porsche 992 turbo for the 964, and Suzuki Gr.3 V8 for Mégane/Scirocco.