How to Unlock 'Pragmata's Secret Ending in Unknown Signal: Complete Guide

Players diving into "Pragmata" often discover its layered narrative, where the secret ending waits beyond the main credits. This hidden path, tied closely to Unknown Signal mode, reveals deeper lore about the moon colony and protagonist Hugh's bond with android companion Diana. Unlocking it demands precision after the campaign ends, blending collectibles, boss rematches, and chamber trials.

Essential Prerequisites for Unknown Signal

Before chasing the secret ending in "Pragmata", players finish the core storyline on any difficulty. This action unlocks Unknown Signal alongside New Game+ and Lunatic mode right from the title screen. Loading an end-game save slots players back into the Shelter, moments before the final boss confrontation, but now with a tram granting entry to a fresh sector.

Full sector completion stands as non-negotiable. "Pragmata" spans roughly five to seven sectors, each packed with objectives. Players hunt down Memory Fragments—glowing data echoes of lost Earth—and Data Cubes that boost Synergy Score, a meter tracking Hugh and Diana's partnership.

Key prep steps include:

Complete all side quests, such as the "Old Earth Decryption" chain in early sectors.

Max Synergy through empathetic dialogue choices, like affirming Diana's curiosity during moonscape talks.

Stockpile upgrades for combat and traversal, as Unknown Signal ramps up enemy aggression.

Polygon notes this phase mirrors classic post-game grinds in titles like Nier: Automata, rewarding thorough exploration over rushed play.

Step-by-Step Entry into Unknown Signal Mode

Accessing Unknown Signal proves straightforward yet pivotal for the secret ending. From the main menu, highlight Unknown Signal and select the freshly completed save file. The mode respawns players in a simulated Shelter hub, where holographic guide Big Cat delivers mission briefings.

Progress hinges on sector clears:

Ride the tram to the new post-game sector. Revisit prior areas via fast travel to snag overlooked collectibles. Each fully cleared sector (100% objectives) unlocks one of 10 Sim Pods in the Hidden Chamber.

Unknown Signal transforms familiar zones into gauntlets. Echo Zones, once optional detours, now swarm with spectral foes guarding extra Fragments.

Mastering Hidden Chamber Challenges

The Hidden Chamber forms "Pragmata"'s post-game heart, directly gating the secret ending. Big Cat's 10 Sim Pod simulations escalate in brutality, pitting players against Mk. II variants of sector bosses. These upgrades boast doubled health, new attack patterns—like homing lunar drones—and environmental hazards such as crumbling platforms.

Players break down challenges like this:

Pod 1-3 : Platforming trials with timed jumps and Diana's drone assists.

: Platforming trials with timed jumps and Diana's drone assists. Pod 4-7 : Combat arenas remixing story bosses, e.g., the Rogue Sentinel now summons adds.

: Combat arenas remixing story bosses, e.g., the Rogue Sentinel now summons adds. Pod 8-10: Hybrid puzzles demanding Synergy bursts to hack shielded enemies.

Refighting all main bosses occurs organically here, with each victory logging progress. Full completion drops the Black Box Mod, a weapon mod amplifying Hugh's rifle with phase-shift ammo.

IGN's walkthrough details Pod 9's puzzle, where aligning lunar reflectors channels energy to shatter boss shields—a mechanic absent from base game encounters.

Triggering 'Pragmata's Secret Ending

With Black Box Mod equipped, players storm the enhanced final boss in Unknown Signal. This rematch unfolds in a warped Orbital Elevator, now fractured with zero-gravity sections. The boss evolves phases: initial melee rushes give way to beam sweeps and Diana-clone decoys.

Final sequence:

Dodge opening gravity wells while charging Synergy for drone shields. Equip Black Box to counter phase two's phantom summons. Land precision shots on weak points during the collapse finale.

Boss' defeat rolls the secret ending cutscene—"New Dawn"—depicting Hugh and Diana piercing the lunar veil toward an ambiguous Earth signal. It also pops the "The Right Man For the Job" achievement.

'Pragmata' Endings Breakdown

"Pragmata" layers choices into varied conclusions:

Lunar Paradox : Low Synergy yields a bleak colony isolation.

: Low Synergy yields a bleak colony isolation. Earthbound Sacrifice : Mid-tier sync sacrifices Diana for Hugh's escape.

: Mid-tier sync sacrifices Diana for Hugh's escape. New Dawn (Secret): Unknown Signal exclusive, hinting at broader universe ties.

Unknown Signal Mode Explained

Unknown Signal extends "Pragmata"'s 20-25 hour campaign into a 10-hour post-game. It reframes the sci-fi thriller as a metroidvania-style cleanup, with tram hubs linking revamped sectors. Big Cat's lore drops contextualized simulations as "ghost data" from fallen colonists, enriching the android-human dynamic.

New Game+ and Secret Ending Myths

New Game+ carries over upgrades but skips Unknown Signal requirements—no replay needed for the secret ending. It shines for Lunatic runs or cosmetic unlocks like Diana skins.

Collectible Hunting Tips in 'Pragmata'

Memory Fragments scatter subtly:

Sector 1 Echo Zone: Behind destructible moon rock (scan with Diana).

Orbital Elevator: Pre-boss vent crawl yields two Data Cubes.

Hidden Chamber antechamber: Post-Pod 5, wall glitch reveals final set.

Backtrack voraciously; points-of-no-return like the Elevator prelude halt progress.

Why Chase 'Pragmata's Secret Ending

Developers Capcom crafted Unknown Signal as "Pragmata"'s payoff for dedicated fans, blending UE5 visuals with narrative depth. Eurogamer warns of sector pitfalls, while VGC adds Mk. II prep tips. Players embracing this path grasp the full scope of "Pragmata"'s lunar mystery through secret ending mastery.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I access Unknown Signal mode?

Finish the main campaign once on any difficulty, then select Unknown Signal from the title screen using your completed save file. This loads you back at the Shelter before the final boss, with tram access to the Hidden Chamber.

2. Do I need 100% completion for the secret ending?

Yes—achieve 100% in all sectors (collect Memory Fragments, Data Cubes, and objectives) to unlock all 10 Sim Pod challenges in the Hidden Chamber. Partial completion locks some missions.

3. What is the Black Box Mod and how do I get it?

The Black Box Mod is a rifle upgrade earned by completing every Hidden Chamber simulation. Equip it before the enhanced final boss fight to trigger the secret ending cutscene.