Ubisoft Launches Real-Life ‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’ Treasure Hunt

If the impending release of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is not enough, wait until you see what Ubisoft has in store.

The gaming company has announced that it is launching "Gold & Crystal - The Lost Treasure of Edward Kenway," a real-life treasure hunt.

What to Know About 'Gold & Crystal - The Lost Treasure of Edward Kenway'

According to a report by Polygon, Ubisoft has partnered with French start-up for this real-life treasure hunt.

The prize awaiting the winner of this treasure hunt consists of $350,000 worth of gold coins and a crystal skull, which is actually a replica of the one from the game. This crystal skull is valued at $150,000.

This real-life treasure hunt is described as an "immersive pirate experience." According to the official website of "Gold & Crystal," the experience "combines several elements that must be deciphered: an encrypted message in a bottle, a map of the Caribbean, and a collection of letters and archives containing 15 puzzles, packed with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced references."

"The puzzles are entirely remote and can be solved from anywhere in the world, without prior knowledge of the video game," the website adds. "Cracking them will reveal the location of a chest buried somewhere in the Caribbean."

Believe it or not, the hunt has been designed to last between two and five years.

How to Take Part

First and foremost, those who are interested to take part must pre-order their access on the "Gold & Crystal" official website.

However, not all countries are eligible to join this real-life treasure hunt. Check below if your country and region can take part:

Europe: European Union countries and Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, UK, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Moldova, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedoni, Turkey, San Marino, Vatican

European Union countries and Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, UK, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Moldova, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedoni, Turkey, San Marino, Vatican North America: Canada and USA

Canada and USA Central America: Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua

Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador

Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador Oceania: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand Asia: South Korea, Singapore

South Korea, Singapore Africa and Middle East: Morocco, Algeria, South Africa

GameSpot notes in its report that prior knowledge about "Assassin's Creed Black Flag" is not required to progress in the hunt.

The hunt officially begins on November 9, 2026.