EA Sports Announces ‘F1 25' 2026 Season Pack With New Grid, Teams, Cars and Gameplay Changes

"F1 25" is receiving a major upgrade with the arrival of the 2026 Season Pack, introducing new teams, updated drivers, revised regulations, and notable gameplay changes. The update expands teams lineup and reshapes how races feel on track, giving both returning players and newcomers a refreshed version of the Formula 1 experience with modernized cars and systems.

The expansion is designed as more than a routine roster refresh, instead positioning itself as a shift into Formula 1's next era. With the arrival of manufacturers like Audi and Cadillac, alongside the introduction of Overtake Mode and the MADRING circuit, the update connects closely with real-world motorsport developments. This makes the "F1 25" update particularly relevant for players who want a more authentic and strategic racing experience.

What The 'F1 25' 2026 Season Pack Includes

The "F1 25" 2026 Season Pack offers two entry options: existing owners can upgrade through the "F1 25" update, while new players can access the Season Edition, which bundles the base game with all 2026 content. This structure makes the expansion accessible to both long-time fans and newcomers entering the series for the first time.

A key highlight of the new teams lineup is the addition of Audi and Cadillac, expanding the official grid and bringing fresh manufacturer identities into the sport. Driver changes also reshape team dynamics, while updated car behavior introduces lighter, more responsive vehicles that significantly affect braking, cornering, and acceleration.

The update also introduces Overtake Mode, a strategic system that provides a temporary performance boost during races, changing how players approach overtaking and defense. Combined with revised regulations and ongoing post-launch car updates, the 2026 season pack continues to evolve after release, keeping the experience dynamic over time.

How The New Teams And Cars Change 'F1 25'

The addition of new teams such as Audi and Cadillac goes beyond visual changes, as it reshapes grid competition and expands the overall racing field. In My Team mode, player-created squads also integrate into a more crowded lineup, making race weekends feel more competitive and realistic.

The gameplay changes are strongly tied to updated car physics, where lighter and more responsive vehicles demand greater precision from players. Braking points, corner exits, and setup choices become more influential, shifting the rhythm of each race and rewarding smoother driving styles.

Active aerodynamics further deepen control by allowing front and rear wing adjustments during races. When combined with Overtake Mode, races become more tactical, requiring players to think strategically about timing, positioning, and energy management rather than relying solely on raw speed.

Why The New Track Matters For Players

The MADRING circuit is one of the most important additions in the 2026 season pack, introducing a brand-new 5.4 km layout in Madrid. Designed specifically for the 2026 season cars, it blends high-speed sections with technical corners, making it ideal for testing the updated handling model.

As part of the broader "F1 25" gameplay changes, the track influences how strategy unfolds during races. Circuit design affects rhythm, and rhythm affects tire usage, overtaking opportunities, and how features like Overtake Mode are deployed during key moments.

The Season Edition also ensures accessibility for new players by bundling the full game with the 2026 content. This makes it easier for newcomers to experience the complete "F1 25" update without needing prior ownership of the base game.

A Bigger And More Strategic Formula 1 Update

The "F1 25" 2026 Season Pack brings together new teams, updated vehicle dynamics, strategic systems, and a fresh circuit into a single expansion that reshapes the core experience of "F1 25."

The inclusion of Audi and Cadillac modernizes the grid, while Overtake Mode and active aerodynamics introduce deeper tactical layers to every race. For players following the gameplay changes, this update signals a shift toward a more strategic and realistic Formula 1 experience that goes beyond simple roster updates.