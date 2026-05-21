Top 10 Soulslike Games You Should Play in 2026: Best Action RPGs Like ‘Dark Souls’

Soulslike games continue to define one of the most challenging and rewarding spaces in modern RPG games, especially for players who enjoy precision combat, punishing boss fights, and steady progression through failure and mastery. In 2026, interest in best soulslike games remains strong, with fans revisiting classics like "Dark Souls III," "Bloodborne," "Elden Ring," "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," and "Lies of P," alongside newer entries that expand what action RPG games can offer.

This guide presents a curated look at some of the most influential and demanding hardest RPG games available today. While each title shares the core structure of soulslike games, they differ in combat rhythm, world design, and difficulty style. Some focus on methodical defense and stamina control, while others push aggressive timing, parries, or large-scale exploration. Together, they form a broad snapshot of how the genre continues to evolve in 2026.

Top 10 Souls-like Games to Play in 2026

One of the most respected best soulslike games, known for its fast-paced combat and deeply atmospheric world design that continues to influence modern RPG games. It remains a benchmark for level design and enemy placement across the genre.

A defining entry in action RPG games, featuring aggressive combat, gothic horror themes, and fast decision-making under pressure. Its relentless pacing rewards risk-taking over defensive playstyles.

A landmark in RPG games that blends open-world exploration with demanding combat, making it one of the most flexible soulslike games available. Its freedom of progression allows players to approach challenges in multiple ways.

Often ranked among the hardest RPG games due to its precise parry system and intense one-on-one duels. Mastery depends heavily on timing rather than traditional RPG leveling systems.

A foundational experience for soulslike games, offering a slower, methodical structure that introduced many genre-defining mechanics. It is widely considered the entry point for understanding the genre's roots.

A modern entry in best soulslike games, praised for its tight combat system and clear, readable enemy design. Its polished presentation makes it one of the most accessible newer titles.

A visually rich action RPG game that combines mythological storytelling with demanding boss encounters and cinematic combat. It pushes the genre toward more cinematic presentation styles.

A fast-paced RPG game focused on loot systems, deep combat mechanics, and highly technical encounters. Its combat depth rewards experimentation and build optimization.

A heavy combat-driven entry among hardest RPG games, emphasizing mastery, timing, and punishing enemy design. It leans heavily into high-risk, high-reward combat encounters.

A stylish action RPG game with timing-based combat that still fits within modern interpretations of soulslike games. Its emphasis on fluid animations gives fights a cinematic feel.

Read more: Top 10 Most Graphically Impressive Video Games You Can Play Right Now in 2026

What Makes These Soulslike Games Stand Out

The best soulslike games are defined not only by difficulty but by how they force players to learn systems through repetition, observation, and gradual improvement. Unlike many RPG games where stats can carry progression, these action RPG games emphasize execution, timing, and decision-making in every encounter.

Another defining feature is combat variety. Some soulslike games focus on dodging and stamina management, while others prioritize parries, counters, or aggressive offense. This diversity is why the hardest RPG games category continues to expand, offering players different ways to experience challenges.

World design also plays a major role in their lasting impact. Titles like "Dark Souls III" and Bloodborne combine difficulty with a strong atmosphere, while "Elden Ring" expands the formula into a vast open world. Together, they show how best soulslike games balance challenge, exploration, and progression.

Which Soulslike Games Fit Different Players

Players looking for a traditional experience often start with "Dark Souls: Remastered" or "Dark Souls III", as both represent the core structure of soulslike games. Bloodborne and Sekiro appeal more to those who prefer faster, more aggressive action RPG games with higher mechanical demands.

For newer players, "Elden Ring" and "Lies of P" are often easier entry points among modern RPG games. "Elden Ring" allows exploration to bypass difficult encounters, while "Lies of P" offers a more controlled and readable combat system.

Meanwhile, games like "Black Myth: Wukong," "Nioh 3," "Stellar Blade," and "The First Berserker: Khazan" show how far soulslike games have evolved. These titles mix cinematic presentation with technical combat, proving the genre is no longer limited to one formula within action RPG games.

The Soulslike Genre Still Leads Difficult RPG Design

"Dark Souls III," "Bloodborne," "Elden Ring," "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," and "Lies of P" continue to define what players expect from challenging RPG games in 2026. These best soulslike games reward patience, pattern recognition, and mastery through repeated learning.

Whether through the structured difficulty of "Dark Souls III," the aggressive flow of "Bloodborne," or the open-ended design of "Elden Ring," the genre remains central to modern action RPG games. For players exploring hardest RPG games, the key idea is consistent: progress comes through skill, not shortcuts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are soulslike games?

Soulslike games are a subgenre of RPG games focused on high difficulty, pattern-based combat, and punishing but fair progression systems. They typically reward patience, timing, and learning enemy behavior rather than brute force. Most action RPG games in this category feature limited checkpoints and challenging boss fights. Popular examples include "Dark Souls III" and "Elden Ring".

2. Which are the best soulslike games to play first?

For beginners, "Elden Ring" and "Lies of P" are often recommended because they offer more flexibility and smoother learning curves. These RPG games still maintain difficulty but allow players more room to explore and adapt. "Dark Souls Remastered" is also a good starting point for understanding the genre's foundation. These choices help players transition into harder titles later.

3. Why are soulslike games considered the hardest RPG games?

Soulslike games are considered among the hardest RPG games because they emphasize execution over leveling advantages. Players must learn enemy patterns, manage stamina, and react with precise timing. Unlike many RPG games, mistakes are heavily punished, often resulting in lost progress. This creates a strong learning curve that defines the genre.

4. What makes Elden Ring different from other soulslike games?

"Elden Ring" stands out among soulslike games because it uses an open-world structure instead of linear progression. This allows players to explore different areas when stuck on difficult bosses. It also blends freedom with traditional action RPG games combat systems. This balance makes it one of the most accessible yet deep RPG games in the genre.