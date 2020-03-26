11 Tips for Successful Mobile Game Development

The development of apps for Android and iOS is at an all-time high. The game-making process is also becoming more accessible to everyone.

So, how about trying your hand at developing a game of your own? We've put together some tips from experienced developers.

Narrow Down Your Idea

Take time to think about what type of game you want to develop and jot down your ideas. Research and test similar games that may be in existence. Then be sure that your game offers something unique that will make people want to download your app.

Use Storytelling

The most popular games usually include a storyline woven throughout the levels of the game. It gives the player a reason to finish the game. To start working on your story, you will need to think about these questions:

Who are the characters (hero and villain)?

What are their attributes, including strengths and weaknesses?

What conflict leads them to fight?

How will the hero win?

Make Your Game Easy but Addictive

Your game should be easy enough that people can learn it quickly, but challenging enough that they want more. You can achieve this by increasing the difficulty gradually. Frequent updates and thematic content for holidays can also help retain users.

Identify Key Platforms

Decide what platform(s) you want to develop for. The most popular are Android and iOS, but you may also want to consider Windows, Linux, or Blackberry. Choose the platform where you think most of your audience is concentrated. If you think it's fairly evenly divided, you can make your game for multiple platforms.

Create a Captivating Design

You'll want to create a stunning user interface that will catch people's attention and make them want to come back once they've played the first time. Game graphics should be capable of adapting to all screen sizes and resolutions without distortion. You'll also want to make sure that the interface is user-friendly with intuitive game controls.

Decide on the Technology

Choose your development strategy. Some possible options are:

Native - This option involves coding using language native to a device platform, like Java for Android or Swift for iOS. This choice provides optimal performance.

HTML5 - Here, you use languages like HTML5, JavaScript and CSS. There can be some limitations as far as linking with the device's camera, GPS, etc.

Hybrid - A hybrid approach takes the best of the two previous strategies, using HTML5 inside a container cell that allows the game to run on any platform.

Game development kit - These kits enable you to develop apps for multiple platforms and are a cost-effective choice.

Think About Monetization

Game development is expensive, so you'll need to think about how you'll recuperate your investment. Some possibilities for monetization are:

In-app purchases - This is the most common method used to earn money from games.

Premium version - Offer a free trial and then request payment for further use.

Ads - Ad content needs to be related to the game or based on user interests, or else this strategy could backfire on you. You may want to use ads in conjunction with in-app purchases to provide the highest profit.

Choose Your Developer or Software

After you've put so much time and energy into deciding what you want your game to look like and how it should work, you'll want to be sure you find a qualified game developer. Search online or in your community for someone who is competent and can build the game for you.

Another option is to use game development software yourself. Some of the best game maker software is available online.

Add Music and Sound Effects

Music and sound effects play a critical role in attracting your player base. You can use free sounds available online or create your own. Using original music and sounds can be a great way to set your game apart from others.

Bring in Social Media

Consider linking the game to social media so that players can share their progress with friends. This can also be a part of your marketing strategy as the users themselves spread awareness by word of mouth.

Test Thoroughly

Once your game is ready, test it yourself and have friends and family do the same. Experiment on as many different platforms as possible, and play using different approaches. This will help you find any bugs before launching it to users.

Get Started Today

Nowadays, almost anyone can design a mobile game. Just follow these steps, and you'll be well on your way to a new business venture:

Happy developing!