Can you create an app without knowing how to code?

If you don't consider yourself to be very technologically inclined, the idea of making an app for your business is probably daunting to say the least. You've heard vague things about "coding" and other robotic-sounding references that scare you more than you'd care to admit. But you know the value of having a mobile app for your customers to use - you just don't know where to begin.

Many people in this predicament would simply offload the task of building an app to a skilled stranger. But if you'd rather handle the ins and outs of your app yourself, it is possible to build your own... and you don't have to be an expert to do so. In fact, you don't even need to know the first thing about coding to successfully produce the perfect app for your business.

Read on to learn more about making your own app, the fuss-free way.

The best way to make an app, if you don't have the skills required to build one from scratch, is to use a do it yourself app builder. These app builders don't require you to write a single line of code, and they're easy to use, even for those of us who don't live and breathe tech.

How do it yourself app builders work

Usually, a do it yourself app builder will feature a number of very simple stages of app building. It's a bit like building a website with a free tool like Squarespace and WordPress: everything is there at your hands, and providing you follow the steps laid out for you, you'll end up with a finished product.

1. Choosing a template



App builders will usually have one of several templates for you to choose from that will determine the basic layout of your app. These templates are preloaded with useful features and tabs that the majority of businesses can benefit from. They're also mobile-friendly, and offer popular layouts that you see on many of the most-used apps today.

2. Branding your app



To make your app unique to your own business, the next stage will be for you to brand it using your own images and logos. Your app building software will allow you to access your own device's folders for these items, but the best software will do the hard work for you, pulling business info, color schemes and images directly from your website and social media.

3. Editing your layout



If you're not quite happy with the way something sits on the app, you can edit and customize the way it looks with a simple drag and drop - no coding required. You'll have the option to add in new spaces for images and text, and get rid of areas that don't look right to you.

4. Publishing your app



And that's it - job done! When you're pleased with your app, you can publish it and have it live at just the touch of a button. You've got yourself a simple, effective, and usable app with none of the fuss of building one from scratch.