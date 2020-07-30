8 Things To Do On Long Weekends

During this epidemic, all plans made for the weekends have become limited to staying at home and counting sheep. No more lunch or dinner out with friends, no more coffees at coffeehouses, no parties, or weddings to attend. Weekends have never become this long and boring ever!

Don't fret! We bring you some ideas on what to do during this lockdown weekend. If inspiration is what you lack then keep reading; and maybe one of the ideas can get you on a roll!

BINGE-WATCHING MOVIES and SERIES

This is the perfect opportunity to pass time by re-watching old movies and film series. Examples include all 8 Harry Potter films, Lord of the Rings trilogy, Marvel: Avengers series, Fast & Furious series, Star Wars film series, and a lot more.

Animated movies are all the hype these days, especially when watching with children. Some worth mentioning are Shrek sequels, Aladdin, Disney's Fairy Tales, Frozen duology, The Incredibles series, Finding Nemo, Tangled, Kung Fu Panda sequels, and many more.

Japanese Anime movies and series are also popular in spending long, quality weekends. Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, FairyTales, Akira (The Movie), Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragon Ball Z are just a few that are worth watching again and again.

Coming onto television series, Friends and How I Met Your Mother are the classics worth binge-watching. Breaking Bad, Prison Break, Orange Is the New Black, Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Money Heist, and a bunch of others, most of which are available on Netflix, is also worth a try.

BECOME a BOOKWORM

Books are a great way of making your weekends productive, lower your stress, and let your mind wander off from reality to fantasy for a change.

You can re-read old books or try new ones. Some examples of authors include J.K Rowling's Harry Potter series, Dan Brown's novels, Nora Roberts' books, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Stephen King fictions, and many more.

IT'S GAME TIME

Never tried a game before? Now is the time to try your hands on online gaming and you can get yourself a couple of hours of unlimited fun.

Lose yourself by playing the new Call of Duty: Battle Royale, PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG), Apex Legends, or Fortnite and utilize the weekends to rank up in the game.

The League of Legends is another popular game to try out. You can purchase a smurf, level 30 account at Aussyelo in return for 10 to 20k IP that can be used to buy a champion and runes in the game.

All in all, it's up to you to try out which one you like the best and when you do, it'll surely keep you engaged the whole weekend.

BOARD GAMES

Even if you can't go out to rendezvous with friends, they can come over (given appropriate measures are taken) and spend the evening playing board games.

Monopoly, the famous never-ending game, Scrabble, 1000 Bornes, Ludo, or possibly try your hands on classic card games; Poker, for example. One thing is for sure, just remember it's just a game and not worth ruining your friendships over it. You've been warned!

COOKUPS

This is the perfect time to practice your cooking and baking skills. A lot of exotic, traditional, simple, and easy recipes are available on Youtube and all you need are the ingredients to cook up a storm.

You can also improvise on ingredients, make a video of your own cooking recipes, open up a channel, and start vlogging. It can become a great way to pass time and also make you look forward to the long weekends.

STARTUP a VENTURE

During this pandemic, it is the perfect time to think about a new business. It could be selling handicrafts, home-cooked meals, baked desserts and/or snacks, babies' clothes, etc. Whatever it is you are good at or want to try out making something, this is the time to let your inner passion out and do something you like.

GARDENING

This is a great way to not only keep you occupied during the weekends but also make you get some physical and mental exercise. Being around green Nature boosts up mental health and lowers blood pressure.

You can either put up beautiful plants and flowers to improve the view or plant vegetables to reduce the food supply anxiety. If you are a beginner, go slow and start with one or two plants. Once you get the hang of it, you can go forward and beautify your garden with flowers, fruits, and veggies.

SOUNDS for the SOUL

"Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything." -Plato

And if you feel that way, then start up a playlist and let the music, the lyrics, the sounds of instruments sway your mind and soul to a peaceful place during the long weekend. Try out Spotify, where they have created a playlist especially for the quarantined souls in this epidemic.

Another thing you can do is start singing if that's what you always wanted to do but couldn't manage the time before. Practice honing your voice to different songs. but if singing isn't your thing then you can try out playing an instrument. Guitar, piano, violin, cello, flute, trumpet, and lots of others; whatever you are interested in, start playing and have one more thing to add on your skills list.

When this will all be over, no one truly knows. However, this could be an opportunity for us to learn new things, become more productive, catch up on tv shows, and connect with friends and family. Learn a new craft, or prepare a new recipe, read a book, write a journal, exercise, meditate, or just simply catch up on your sleep.

Whatever it is, utilize your time to the fullest and relax on the weekends or get up from the couch and work those calories out. Keep yourself and the abode you live in, clean, and hygienic.

Stay safe and Happy Weekend!