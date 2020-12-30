How to Choose a Camera for Your Car That's Worth Money

When it comes to modern day road safety there is one small device that can not only save you heart ache, but also a lot of money. What is this device you ask? Well, it's a car camera! These small devices are easy to rig up and can make all the difference when it comes to any and all claims. If you are thinking of installing one but aren't sure where to start, don't worry we're here to help. Here is how to choose a car camera that is worth the money.

What Is A Dashcam?

Firstly, it would help to understand what exactly a dashcam is. In its most basic form, it is a camera that attaches to the outside of your car, normally at the back and at the front. The unit is housed inside the car and continually records to make sure that whenever you are driving, if anything happens you are able to recall it and show it to the necessary agencies. There is an array on the market, so choosing a camera for your car that is right can be difficult.

G Sensors

Not all dashcams come with this included, but it is a feature that is worth looking out for. The G sensor is there to pick up any nonstandard changes in G force, the kind that will come with an impact. This is important because if the camera senses any change of this kind, the camera will automatically download this footage to the memory card and lock it. This means that the footage can't be overridden or deleted.

Footage Quality

The footage quality of dashcams is very good. Gone are the days of blurry footage where you can't make out exactly what has happened in an incident. At a basic level you will be looking for 1280 x 720 which is HD resolution. This is the minimum you should expect. Anything lower than that and you'll struggle to see exactly what has happened.

Memory

All dashcams use an external memory by way of an SD card. Remember that we mentioned that dashcams record on a loop? This is where memory becomes important. Most dashcams will come with a memory bundle, so you'll get the SD card included, however these tend to be smaller than you need. It may add a little extra on the cost but it will be worth investing in a bigger capacity card. The minimum you want to be operating with is 32gb. This will make sure that the chances of your footage being over written is slim to none.

Placement of Cameras

In the lower end of the market, most dashcams are rear facing. These are ones that will sit by your licence plate on the outside of your vehicle and record looking out onto the road behind you. These are also the easiest ones to set up and don't require being hard wired in. If you want a dual camera system, this will film both the front end and the rear end of your vehicle. However, more cameras mean more wiring and you may find that you have to hard wire this type in. Whilst it can be worth it in the event of an accident. The additional time and money spent may well deter some customers.

LED Screens

Not all cameras come with LED screens, some are just recording devices that will store images that you can review if you need to. LED screens can be of a great benefit as you'll be able to see exactly what you are recording and if you need to adjust the angles at all. They are also good if parking isn't your forte. Whilst the screens might be small, they can really help you in a pinch. It will also help you review any footage that you need to whilst you are out and about. In the case of hit and run by another vehicle, this can be really helpful if you are wanting to report the incident to authorities.

Wrap up

When it comes to choosing a dashcam that is worth the money, there are a few key features that you need to look out for. First and foremost, you want to make sure that it has a G shock sensor. These sensors are what makes sure that any footage of the incident is recorded and then saved in a separate memory compartment so it can't be overwritten. In a close second is the recording quality. At a minimum you want to make sure that it is recording in HD, this way you can be sure that you will be picking up all the required details from incidences when they do occur. Finally, an LED screen is always worth it as you can review footage on the go, and they can even help you park.