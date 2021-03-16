Improving Your Comcast WiFi Performance

There are few things more frustrating than a lagging WiFi connection, especially in a world where so much of what we do is online. But, you should not be stuck with the wireless performance that you are receiving. There are several things that you can do to improve the signal and have a much better time online.

How new is your device? The first culprit to look for with slow WiFi is a device issue. If your modem is more than a couple of years old, it likely has become obsolete. Internet technology is always advancing, just like the technology with the devices that we use. If you are looking for a list of Xfinity compatible modem router combos, we have found that Riverstone Networks tested out a few and might have some ideas on what device you might want to upgrade to.

Where do you keep your device? The next question to ask is where do you have your router placed at? You cannot just put it anywhere in your home and expect it to deliver what you would like it to. For example, having your router in a basement will slow your signal down, because it is slower when traveling upward. Signals move easier downward. If you have your router in the kitchen, you might experience interference with your microwave. Or, perhaps it is too close to your refrigerator and the signal cannot pass through it efficiently.

Is your Comcast modem up to date? Modems and routers require updates periodically as new information is released about your device. Updates will often include more protections as security threats have been identified. Sometimes, the updates will correct errors that might have previously caused trouble. Some devices will automatically update as new information comes out, but not all do, so double check that you are current.

Where are the bandwidth hogs? Certain devices are likely hogging your bandwidth as well. These might be the devices that you find acceptable to have the majority of the bandwidth, but what if there is another device interfering with your speeds. If you have devices that stream routinely, are they still using up bandwidth when you are not using them? You will also want to make sure that there are no small devices that are generally interfering with the signal.

How secure is your network? Another factor to consider is the security of your network. Do you have your network totally locked down? Could your neighbours be using your internet? If you live in close living quarters, it is very possible for your neighbours to hop on your WiFi if you do not have it adequately locked down. You need it securely password protected.

Are your devices on the right bands? There are two bands that most routers use: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 2.4 GHz band goes longer ranges, but it is not as strong as the 5 GHz. Meanwhile, the 5 GHz cannot reach the same lengths as the 2.4 GHz. Normally, you would put the devices that require more bandwidth on the 5 GHz band, because it will have much less traffic. Since the signal does not travel far, your neighbours using a 5 GHz band should not affect your internet. Meanwhile, the 2.4 GHz band is the most common, and the most used, so you will want to keep the devices that do not require strong bandwidth on that band. If you have been using the 2.4 GHz for your streaming devices, you will definitely notice a slowdown in your internet experience.

Have you tried turning it off? This might seem like the most obvious response, but not everyone thinks of it right away. Sometimes, just turning off your router and letting it rest a few seconds before booting it back up will clear out what might have been clogging its signals and slowing you down.