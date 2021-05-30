PS5 Restock June 2021 Update: How to Buy via Amazon, Walmart, Other Major Retailers

The Playstation 5 is might be having a restock during Memorial Day weekend and players will have the opportunity to get one in their nearest retailers. But they need to be vigilant as units were sold out fast.

In a news article made by TechRadar.com, the next batch of the console were expected to fill in the inventories of major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target as well as digital stores like Amazon.

According to the report, the restocks might unlikely to happen within tonight, May 30, due to the retailers preparing for the Memorial Day sale. However, several sites were tracking down the restocks that might happen either during May 31st or the days after that.

⚠️Amazon PS5 / Xbox Series X restock? It may be a glitch. Keep trying (limited leftovers + regional)



PS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/Z1x6HcLHWl

PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/jiCiZyFp2x

Xbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5jhpFiXrJw

Xbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/ntgOmxQlRc — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) May 27, 2021

Best Buy, for example, are rumored to have a Playstation 5 restock by next week, while Walmart might restock theirs on June 3. GameStop were rumored that they will refresh their stock of the console on June 2.

READ MORE: PlayStation 5 Specs & Release Date: Sony's PS4 Pro Is Running On Powerful Specs; Is The PS5 The Most Powerful Console In The Future?

According to the report by Tom's Guide, Best Buy kicked off the Playstation 5 restocks last Monday, May 24th. Days later, both Amazon and GameStop restocked theirs on Wednesday, May 26th. Target had their fresh inventory of the game console last May 27th, while Sony Direct were expected to have theirs in the future.

According to TechRadar.com, last Thursday, May 27th, Amazon turned on the add-to-cart button for both the Playstation 5 Disc and Digital consoles, however a website error prevented people from checking out with either console. The said console remains unavailable, according the digital shop's site.

As of this article's writing, according to the Walmart site, they only have 1 unit of the console, while Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Target, and Costco did not have any stocks of both the Disc and the Digital version of the console.

TechRadar.com advise the buyers in their article that they should not buy the consoles from Twitter users as it might be a scam. Instead, they can only buy the Playstation 5 consoles from the mentioned retailers.

Another tip is that they need to be vigilant by tracking down the websites of those retailers if they have stocks of the console that are available.

Search for the PS5 'Exhausting'

Despite of a large demand seven months after its launch, searching for a Sony Playstation 5 console is "exhausting," according to an article made by Bestgamingpro.com. Contributing to the said problem is the fact that scalpers are now using bots as we as the scarcity of digital chips and other electronic components in the world.

"I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," Hiroki Totoki, the Chief Financial Officer of the Sony Group, said in a separate article from Tom's Guide.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told in a Wired article that despite of these shortages, they will ramp up the manufacturing of the Playstation 5 over the summer and possibly in the second half of the year.

"We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period," Ryan said.

READ MORE: PlayStation 5 Carries Top Of The Line VR Support, Hints Own VR Headset On Release