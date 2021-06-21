'Resident Evil: Code Veronica' Fan-made Demo Guide: How to Download Remake Game for Free

After fans did not get the remake that they wanted, a group of developers decided to fulfill their wishes as a fan made remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica was released as a demo for PC.

The said demo was available in three languages - English, Spanish, and Portuguese. According to Siliconera, the project started after the developers, all of which are fans of Resident Evil, created a Twitter page for the project last September 2019, with the website appearing shortly after.

The website contains various screenshots of recreated environments, as well as a video showcase of its game play, user interface elements, and enemy models.

First released in February 3rd, 2000 for Sega Dreamcast, Code Veronica was the first major Resident Evil installment that was debuted outside of the Playstation platform, and it was made after a failed attempt to port Resident Evil 2 to the Sega Saturn.

The game's storyline took place three months after the events of Resident Evil 2 as well as the concurrent destruction of Raccoon City as seen in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

Code Veronica features Claire and Chris Redfield, siblings who are trying to survive a viral outbreak both at a remote island in the Southern Ocean and a research facility in Antartica.

Unlike the previous Resident Evil games before its release that employed pre-rendered backgrounds, Code Veronica utilized real time 3D environments and dynamic camera movement, but it retains its survival horror gameplay and controls, which the game series made famous for.

What's Inside the Code Veronica Fan Remake

Despite being an unofficial release, the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake is almost uncanny that fans and players alike would not suspect that it was fan-made.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the remake is aiming to follow how Capcom, the developers behind the game series, worked on the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remake for the modern consoles.

This is made so that the Code Veronica remake's gameplay will relive the events of the original game itself in a whole new way.

The demo only has the game's opening areas, however it has two game modes to choose from - Classic, which it has the original fixed camera as well as scenarios that are recreated and faithful to the original, and Remake, which sports a third-person camera and it has an expanded yet faithful scenarios.

However, the remake has its flaws, including few graphic bugs that the developers of the said remake needed to squash as they will re-upload the demo itself with several fixes, according to their website.

Sirus Gaming said the developers are not affiliated whatsoever with the Capcom and stated that they made this for the love of the survival horror game and its fanbase.

The developers also added that they will not accept any kind of donations or payment from their fans for the said project.

How to Get Your Code Veronica Remake for Free

Once rolled out, you can enjoy the fixed version of the Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Demo by downloading it through the links that provided by its development team.

All you need to do is either visit their website or through their Twitter page, @RECodeVeronicaR. From there, you can click the link that will take you to a page that will download the said demo. You can choose between the three available language for the demo - English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Once you downloaded it, you may now play your free demo of Code Veronica.

