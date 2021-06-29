Counter-Strike: Global Offensive flaunts one of the most extensive lists of obtainable skins and a global community that trades thousands of them daily. The worldwide skin economy supported by players from all over the globe makes the game more engaging and adds a whole new dimension to the experience. With the global CS:GO skin market on the rise, the number of possible places to trade skins has erupted. Nowadays, there are many different platforms to choose from, but the question remains - which one of them is the best?

Every CS:GO player will acquire skins by simply playing the game. However, trying to get the one you really want might be a bit frustrating. It takes a lot of effort, commitment and luck, just to get a hold of something that has actual value. That is why skin marketplaces exist - to simplify the process and allow you to browse through thousands of offers from all over the world.

Some players trade skins just for fun, while others turn it into a source of stable income. Regardless which type of player you are, if you're looking for the best places to buy CS:GO skins, you should check out our brief comparison below.

Skinwallet

This platform is one of the best ones out there, if you're looking to buy CSGO skins safely, efficiently, and at a low price. The process couldn't be more straightforward - you simply create an account and connect it to your Steam profile. Afterward, you can easily top up your Skinwallet balance, and you're ready to go browsing.

Skinwallet strives to provide its users with the highest possible level of security during transactions by employing an SSL encryption between your browser of choice and the site's server. It also allows you to use various eWallet platforms such as Payeer, Tipalti, Airtm, and Payoneer. Additionally, the user can simply choose to transfer funds directly from a selection of payment cards. There is also a niche for those who use Qiwi, Yandex Money, and a lot more. The transactions are fast, and you are guaranteed to receive your money in 24 hours.

The site itself does not charge any additional fees for transactions. However, each eWallet might have its own particular rules. Regardless of what platform you choose, you won't overpay. There is a typical 3% FX fee for most of them and a flat sum you might have to pay after each transaction.

Skinwallet might also provide you with a bonus, depending on how many items you have previously sold on the platform. Sometimes you can find special promo codes and coupons that can even get you a 40% discount.

Suppose you're looking to expand your cs go skin collection or trying to start making money on trading game items. In that case, Skinwallet will serve your purpose perfectly. It's legit, safe and offers thousands of possible trading opportunities - every day, since 2017.

Steam Marketplace

The Steam marketplace is where the whole ruckus began. If you're a new player, this would be the most straightforward, go-to place to buy skins. However, it comes with some additional frustrating elements that external markets are trying to mitigate.

Steam has one of the highest commission fees - a 10% charge for the publisher, 5% of which goes into their pocket. The price limits can also pose a problem, as the platform caps the price at $1800, with the minimal one being $0.3.

Steam is the most fundamental market, but you should consider other options if you're looking for something that allows more flexibility.

Reddit

If you wish to seek additional offers from private sellers, the r/GlobalOffensiveTrade subreddit might be a place worth checking out. It has over 200,000 users and a dedicated group of mods that keep everything in check.

It's an excellent place to seek profitable opportunities, but it's still just a social site without additional protection. What is more, you would have to deal with other people which can be frustrating.

Summary

There are a ton of possible options for anyone wishing to buy cs go skins. However, you should keep in mind that no platform is entirely safe from scammers. You should always take preventive measures and choose sites that offer the best protection.