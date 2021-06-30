'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Version 12.0.0 Update Guide: New DLCs, Challenger Pack, Mii Outfits, and MORE

Time to get ready for the next battle as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate receives the Version 12.0.0 Update coinciding with the previous release of the game's newest fighter, Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken franchise.

The said version update will also have a new Fighters Pass, a Challenger Pack featuring Kazuya, and several wigs and outfits for Mii avatars, all of which are available for purchase as downloadable content (DLCs). The update will also have adjustments for some of the fighters in their roster.

What's inside the Fighters Pass Vol. 2

One of the two packs that will be available during the Version 12.0.0 Update is the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Players may now receive several DLCs that were from individual Challenger Packs in one pack.

According to the item's descriptive webpage, Nintendo said that a total of six fighters that were scheduled to be periodically released through 2021 are in the Fighter Pass Vol. 2.

The newly-included Kazuya will be in the Fighter Pass, alongside Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Min Min from Project ARMS, and new fighter that is set to be released as part of a new Challenger Pack within this year.

If they purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, they will receive the Ancient Helm + Gear costume set for the Mii Fighter avatar.

What's inside the Kazuya Challenger Pack

Aside from being included in the upcoming Fighters Pass Vol. 2, Kazuya Mishima will also have his own Challenger Pack that players can purchase.

The Kazuya Challenger Pack contains the fighter itself, its special Mishima Dojo stage, 39 new tracks dedicated to Kazuya, including eight song arrangements, three Smash tag icons, two spirits (Kazuya Mishima and Kazuya Mishima - Coat), and other Spirits that came from the Tekken franchise.

According to Gematsu, the said Tekken-based Spirits that will be appearing in the Shop on the Vault menu includes Heihachi mishima, Jin Kazama, Asuka Kazama, Nina Williams, Ling Xiaoyu, and Jack-7.

Players can unleash Kazuya's wide ranged command-input moves as if they are playing Tekken with the Kazuya Challenger Pack.

New Mii Avatar Costumes

Four new Mii Avatar Costumes, three for the Mii Fighter and one for the Mii Brawler, will be available for purchase during Ultimate's Version 12.0.0 Update.

Players can now play characters such as Lloyd Irving of Tales of Symphonia, Dragornborn from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dante from the Devil May Cry series, and Shantae from the Shantae series through the Mii Avatar costume sets that was inspired by the mentioned characters.

Players can replicate twin blade techniques with the Lloyd-inspired Mii Fighter, shout "Fus-Ro-Dah!" with a Dragonborn-esque Mii Fighter, wield the Alastor with the Dante-inspired Mii Fighter, and dance their way to victory with the Shantae-esque Mii Brawler.

All of the mentioned costumes, including their individual props, will be available as DLC for their Mii Avatars in Ultimate, and according to Gematsu, they will be usable after purchase.

Fighter Adjustments

Aside from the character and costume packs, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Version 12.0.0 Update gave several balance adjustments for some of the Fighters in the roster.

According to Event Hubs, Banjo and Kazooie's Up Tilt and Side Smash will have an extended launch distance and its Back Air has an adjusted launch angle and a maintained launch distance.

Bayonetta's Flurry Attack will have an adjusted launch angle and an extended launch distance, while her Down Smash Attack will have an increased attack speed, and her Down Special's effect will have an increased duration of opponents getting slowed when it was used against a projectile.

Marth's Dash Attack and Up Tilt Attack will have an increased power and extended launch distance in the high-damage window while making them, along with his Down Tilt Attack, easier to hit in the same high-damage window.

Min Min's Up Smash's attack speed and reflect detection speed was decreased and its launch distance was shortened, while her Up Special's edge-grab range detection speed was decreased.

Olimar's Side Smash will have an increased duration for hit detection for the high-damage window, while Rosalina's Side Special can make Luma move to the front when using the said move in reverse.

Ryu can do his Neutral Special easier to hit multiple times when said attack hit an opponent on the ground, while Young Link's Up Smash can hit the opponent easier multiple times.

Steve's Side Special's behavior was adjusted to prevent certain situations where an opponent fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, or got through the landscape.

Pyra's Neutral Attack 2's time duration for opponents inside the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack will be extended, while her Side Smash Attack will have a reduced detection for pushing opponents while charging.

On the other hand, Mythra's Moving Air Dodge will have a shortened invisibility duration, her Neutral Special's last hit launch distance will be changed depending on the opponent's weight, while both her Neutral Attack 2 and Side Smash Attack will have the same adjustment as that of Pyra.

