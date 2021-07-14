'Super Robot Wars 30' Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Price, Bonuses + What's Inside

The latest installment of the Super Robot Wars (Super Robo Taisen in Japan) is now coming as Bandai Namco Games and Banpresto announced Super Robot Wars 30. Players, including fans of the longest running turn-based video game, are now waiting for its formal release in video game consoles.

In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, the simulation role playing game (RPG) promises an even more larger line-up than its predecessors.

What is Inside Super Robot Wars 30

With a total of 22 Mecha anime titles entering the fray, Super Robot Wars 30 will might be the biggest in the series history.

Destiny has spoken.

A ruthless system seals the earth. Obey or be damned.



Super Robot Wars 30 will be officially launched on 28 October 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and STEAM in Southeast Asia!: https://t.co/2VJOjy7bGK#SRW #SRW30 — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) July 12, 2021

According to Gematsu, six new titles will be included in the roster, including the famous SSSS. GRIDMAN, which based on Tsuburaya Productions' Gridman the Hyper Agent. Also in the roster Is Brave Police J-Decker, a 1994 Mecha anime released as part of the Brave series.

Another member of the Brave series that will be new in the roster is The King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final vs. Betterman, whose characters will be using the mecha from The King of Braves GaoGaiGar Final.

Knight's & Magic, a 2010 Japanese Isekai (Alternative Universe) web novel series that released into an anime series last 2017, will also join in the Super Rot Wars 30 line up.

On the other hand, the mecha from both Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification and Mazinkaiser Infinitism will only appear in the game to be used by the characters from their respective series who is present in the game's anime line-up.

The mecha from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification will be used by the characters from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection while mecha from Mazinkaiser Infinitism will be used by the characters from Mazinger Z: Infinity.

Of course, a Super Robot Wars roster would not be completed without the characters and mecha from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.

For Super Robot Wars 30, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Mobile Suit Victory Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack, and Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative part of its roster, along with the mecha from Mobile Suit Gundam, Missing Mobile Suit Variations, and Zeta Gundam Mobile Suit Variations.

Other series returnees for the Super Robo Taisen 30 roster includes Getter Robo Armageddon, Gun Sword, Heavy Metal L-Gaim, Magic Knight Rayearth, Majestic Prince, and Super Electronic Robot Combattler V.

Apart from the large roster, Super Robot Wars 30 will also have its original characters and mecha, including the Huckebien 30, a new addition to the Huckebein line that became a mainstay since Super Robot Wars IV.

The said mecha, according to Dual Shockers, was designed by the famous mecha designer Katoki Hajime, and was seen with a prominently large three X's in its head covering the eyes.

The Huckebien 30 will be piloted by Edge Seincarus and Az Seincarus, both new to the game and was voiced by Sugita Tomokazu and Aizawa Mai respectively.

Super Robot Wars 30 also introduces its villain, Karleum Vauru, who is voiced by Nakamura Yuichi. The said character will pilot the Gravalin, which is designed by Obari Masami, another prolific mecha designer.

Release Date, Price, Bonuses

Super Robot Wars 30 is expected to be released on October 28th in Japan and Asia for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam. The said game will be Japanese dubbed with English Subtitles. As for its Western release, there are no further announcements regarding it as of now.

According to Nintendo Life, the Standard Edition of the game will cost 8,600 yen in Japan, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will cost 16,500 yen, and the "Super Limited Edition Edition" physical bundle.

According to the video trailer released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the Digital Deluxe Edition will contain the game itself, a Season Pass, and a Bonus Mission Pack, while the Digital Ultimate Edition will not just include the same goodies as that of the Digital Deluxe Edition, but also it has the Premium Sound & Data Pack DLC.

The said Season Pass includes 2 DLC packs, an Early Access to said DLC packs, and two Special Missions, while the Bonus Mission Pack contains 15 side missions, all of which will give the player a large sum of rewards once they are completed.

Players who will purchase the physical version of the game early and pre-ordered its digital version will receive an SRX unit, a Cybaster unit, a Special Starter Pack with 30 ID Power Part, 50,000 credits, 500 PP, and 3,000 MxP, and three bonus missions.

Those who avail the digital version pre-orders will also receive a bonus enhancement pack, consisting of a Power Part, 50,000 credits, 500 PP, and 3,000 MxP.

